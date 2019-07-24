You are here

Turks welcome 'Ottoman grandson' Boris Johnson as British leader

The former London mayor is the great-grandson of the Ottoman Empire’s last interior minister, Ali Kemal, and his ancestry has been a source of pride for many Turks. (AFP)
Updated 24 July 2019
Reuters
Turks welcome ‘Ottoman grandson’ Boris Johnson as British leader

  • Boris s the great-grandson of the Ottoman Empire’s last interior minister, Ali Kemal
  • Like Johnson, his great-grandfather was a journalist who went into government
Updated 24 July 2019
Reuters
ISTANBUL: Turkey celebrated incoming British prime minister Boris Johnson’s Turkish heritage on Wednesday, with politicians and media proclaiming that the “Ottoman grandson” could strengthen ties between two countries on Europe’s fringes.
The former London mayor is the great-grandson of the Ottoman Empire’s last interior minister, Ali Kemal, and his ancestry has been a source of pride for many Turks.
Despite his sometimes disparaging remarks about Turkey, including a crude limerick about President Tayyip Erdogan and demands in 2016 that Britain veto Turkey’s accession to the European Union, Johnson is affectionately referred to as “Boris the Turk” by some Turkish media.
“Ottoman grandson becomes prime minister,” read a front-page headline of the opposition newspaper Sozcu. “For England, a prime minister with roots in Cankiri,” it said, referring to Kemal’s home province in central Turkey.
Like Johnson, his great-grandfather was a journalist who went into government, a move that proved ill-fated. In the final days of the Ottoman Empire, Kemal was captured and lynched by nationalists fighting to establish the Turkish state.
Erdogan congratulated Johnson on Twitter, adding that ties between Turkey and the United Kingdom were set to improve. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also congratulated him, sharing a video of Turkish reporters asking Johnson about his roots in Cankiri during a 2016 visit to Ankara.
Demiroren News Agency quoted a resident of Cankiri’s Kalfat village as saying it was an honor that someone from their village had become prime minister, adding that Johnson owed his distinctive mop of blond hair to his Turkish forefathers.
“They call his ancestors from this house ‘Blond Boys’. Boris Johnson’s blondness comes from this lineage,” Mustafa Bal said.

Uganda’s popstar MP Bobi Wine to contest 2021 presidential vote

Updated 24 July 2019
AFP
Uganda's popstar MP Bobi Wine to contest 2021 presidential vote

  • Wine has long hinted he would throw his hat into the ring and take on Museveni, who has been in power for over three decades
  • Wine entered parliament in 2017, and has emerged as a leading critic of Museveni, 74, in a country where the median age is less than 16
Updated 24 July 2019
AFP
0

KAMPALA: Ugandan pop star turned leading opposition figure Bobi Wine on Wednesday officially announced he would take on veteran President Yoweri Museveni in 2021 national elections.
Wine has long hinted he would throw his hat into the ring and take on Museveni, who has been in power for over three decades, leaving Uganda’s youthful population hungry for change.
“On behalf of the people of Uganda I am challenging you (Museveni) to a free and fair election in 2021,” the singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, announced at an event at his home in Kampala.
Wine was wearing a red tie and his signature red beret, which he has called a “symbol of resistance,” a look copied by dozens of supporters of his “People Power” movement — which he has yet to register as a political party.
As a pop star Bobi Wine, 37, blended lyrics on social justice and poverty with catchy Afrobeat rhythms, earning him committed fans among Uganda’s often poor urban youth.
He took on the nickname of “His Excellency the Ghetto President.”
Wine entered parliament in 2017, and has emerged as a leading critic of Museveni, 74, in a country where the median age is less than 16.
One of Wine’s songs contains the lyrics “freedom fighters become dictators,” while others hint that Museveni has stayed in power too long.
He has faced repeated arrests while authorities have frustrated his efforts to perform.
Wine was most recently arrested in April for allegedly staging an illegal protest in 2018 — charges fellow opposition MPs decried as ridiculous — but was released from jail after just a few days in prison.
He is also facing treason charges after he and 30 other opposition politicians were arrested in August last year for allegedly stoning Museveni’s convoy following a campaign rally.
He accused security forces of torturing and beating him while in custody — which authorities denied.
“I know the danger I am going to face to challenge Museveni but I have been encouraged by Ugandans that am the leader they want... and I have accepted that challenge and I have offered my candidature,” Wine told AFP after the event Wednesday.
“Come the presidential elections I will be on the ballot as a presidential candidate and with the massive support we have as People Power, victory is ours.”
Wine said he had put together a team that would “traverse the country to deliver a message of change.”
He said he held the event at his home after several hotels turned him down out of fear.
Uganda’s opposition has for two decades been dominated by 62-year-old Kizza Besigye, Museveni’s former friend and personal physician, who has lost four successive elections and also been arrested countless times.
Earlier this year Uganda’s Supreme Court upheld a decision to remove an age cap of 75 for presidential contenders, paving the way for Museveni to run again in 2021.
In his address launching his campaign team, Wine urged supporters to “remember that this country is bigger than all of us.”
“Uganda was here before the coming of colonialism, Uganda was there after colonialism. Uganda was there before dictatorship, yes, Uganda will be there after dictatorship. Like we always sing, we are the country, we are the future, we are the change we badly need.”

