Nissan confirms profit plunge as job cuts reported

Nissan said it plans to fire 4,800 workers from their global network. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
Nissan confirms profit plunge as job cuts reported

  • Nissan is facing decreasing sales in Europe and US
  • Nikkei business daily expects Nissan to announce a 90% drop in operating profit for Q1
TOKYO: Japanese car giant Nissan confirmed Wednesday it will report a plunge in first quarter operating profit as media reported the struggling automarker plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs worldwide.
The firm is working to turn around its fortunes after being plunged into crisis by the arrest of its former chief Carlos Ghosn, and is fighting falling sales in the United States and Europe.
On Wednesday, a day before it announces first-quarter results, Nissan confirmed that it would report a plunge in operating profit, but declined comment on news it plans to cut thousands of jobs.
The Nikkei business daily said earlier Wednesday that Nissan would announce a 90 percent drop in operating profit for the first quarter because of declining US sales, with the cost of developing electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies weighing on profits.
“While the financial results are still being reviewed, the operating profit reported in the Nikkei Shimbun article was broadly accurate,” Nissan said in a press release, declining to offer details before the official earnings announcement.
Motoo Nagai, a member of the board and chair of the firm’s audit committee, said the company would address the job cut reports on Thursday.
“It’s not a simple restructuring. It’s about revitalization to make Nissan grow again,” he said at an informal briefing.
Nissan had already said it planned to trim 4,800 posts from its global workforce of around 139,000, but the further cuts reflect the firm’s ongoing struggles.
In May, it reported net profit fell to a near-decade low and warned of “a difficult business environment” for the next 12 months.
The job cuts are likely to hit some factories in South America and other regions where Nissan has low profitability, Kyodo news agency reported.
The company has seen weak sales in the US and Europe, and has also faced tensions with its French partner Renault, which owns 43 percent of the Japanese manufacturer.
Nissan is currently undergoing an overhaul intended to strengthen governance after the Ghosn scandal.
In May, it reported net profits for the fiscal year to March of 319 billion yen ($2.9 billion) — the lowest amount since 2009/10 when the company was struggling in the wake of the global financial crisis.
It was a decline of 57 percent from the previous fiscal year and the profit outlook for the current fiscal year was forecast to be even worse, at 170 billion yen.
Ghosn, who has been sacked from auto industry leadership roles, is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of under-reporting millions of dollars in salary and of using company funds for personal expenses.
Last month, Nissan shareholders voted in favor of a series of reforms, including the establishment of three new oversight committees responsible for the appointment of senior officials, pay issues and auditing.
They also approved the election of 11 directors as the firm restructures, among them two Renault executives as well as current Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa.
The reforms are designed to put Nissan on a more stable footing after the shock caused by the arrest of Ghosn, considered one of the auto industry’s most powerful executives.
Ghosn forged a three-way alliance between Nissan, Renault and Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors that is the world’s biggest-selling auto group.
But relations in the alliance have been seriously strained by Ghosn’s arrest, which has excerbated long-standing tensions over how closely the automakers should be integrated.

Boeing posts nearly $3 billion quarterly loss

Updated 24 July 2019
Reuters
0

Boeing posts nearly $3 billion quarterly loss

  • The company has cut production of its flagship single-aisle aircraft
  • Boeing also said its first flight of its new 777X widebody jet is now delayed until early 2020
Updated 24 July 2019
Reuters
0

Boeing Co. reported a nearly $3 billion second-quarter loss on Wednesday as the world’s largest planemaker struggles with the prolonged grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX jet, sending its shares lower in early trading.

The company has cut production of its flagship single-aisle aircraft and it booked a charge of nearly $5 billion in the quarter in the wake of the worldwide grounding following fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

The charge, disclosed by Boeing last week, includes compensation the planemaker will have to pay airlines for the delayed deliveries.

The company said it would issue a new 2019 outlook at a future date, as the current forecast, which was suspended in April following two deadly crashes involving the MAX, does not reflect the recent charges.

Boeing also said its first flight of its new 777X widebody jet is now delayed until early 2020, due to problems with the General Electric Co. engine.

The 777X first test flight was expected as soon as late June, Reuters reported in May.

Boeing’s net loss for the quarter ended June 30 was $2.94 billion, compared with a profit of $2.20 billion, a year earlier.

Sales slipped 35 percent to $15.75 billion and also came in below the average expectation of $18.55 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Topics: aviation Boeing

Related

0
Business & Economy
American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations
0
Business & Economy
Boeing to give $100 million to 737 MAX crash victims’ families, communities

