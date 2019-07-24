You are here

UK's Hammond quits as finance minister before Johnson becomes PM

Hammond said it is a luxury to have choices and “our successors should use wisely.” (File/AFP)
Updated 24 July 2019
Reuters
  Hammond is against Brexit without a deal
  He said he left his successor with a number of economic choices in case Brexit goes smoothly
Updated 24 July 2019
Reuters
LONDON: British finance minister Philip Hammond resigned from the government on Wednesday, following through on a promise to leave rather than serve under incoming prime minister Boris Johnson.
Hammond — who strongly opposes leaving the European Union without a deal — said he had left the economy in a state that would allow his successor to choose between tax cuts, higher spending or faster debt reduction if they left the EU smoothly.
“After the decade when the aftermath of the 2008-09 recession meant we had no choices, this is a luxury which our successors should use wisely,” he said.

Blade Runner actor Rutger Hauer dies aged 75

Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
AFP
Blade Runner actor Rutger Hauer dies aged 75

  The Dutch actor died after a brief illness
  Hauer gained fame in sci-fi classic Blade Runner
Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
AFP
THE HAGUE: Hollywood actor Rutger Hauer, best known for his role in Blade Runner, has died after a brief illness, his official website said on Wednesday.
Hauer’s non-profit HIV/AIDS charity, the Rutger Hauer Starfish Association, said on its website that it was announcing “with infinite sadness that after a very short illness, on Friday, July 19, 2019, Rutger passed away peacefully at his Dutch home.”
Dutch media said Hauer was buried at a private ceremony.
His family was not immediately available for comment.
The much-admired Dutch actor got his first break in 1969 when he was cast in a historical Dutch television series called “Floris” directed by the then little known Paul Verhoeven. It triggered a years-long collaboration between the two, although it was said they fell out in the mid-80s.
Verhoeven cast Hauer in his first major film role in “Turkish Delight” in 1973.
But it was when Hauer was teamed up with Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone in the 1981 thriller “Nighthawks” that he first came to the attention of US audiences.
The following year he appeared as Batty, model number N6MAA10816, the leader of the renegade Nexus-6 replicants in “Blade Runner” which made him one of Hollywood’s film icons.
Speaking about Hauer’s death, Verhoeven told the Dutch ANP news wire: “I have lost my alter ego.
“I am extremely sad that he’s not with us any more. I am going to miss him terribly,” Verhoeven said.

