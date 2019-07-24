You are here

Boeing reports $2.9bn loss in Q2, biggest quarterly loss ever

Boeing announced on July 18, 2019 that second-quarter earnings would be dented by $4.9 billion in one-time costs to compensate airlines for disruptions due to the grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft. (AFP/File Photo)
AFP
  • Revenues tumbled 35.1 percent to $15.8 billion
  • The 737 MAX has been grounded since mid-March following the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash
AFP
NEW YORK: Boeing reported a second-quarter loss of $2.9 billion Wednesday as the grounding of 737 MAX following two deadly crashes continues to weigh on the company.
The loss, the biggest ever in a single quarter for the aerospace giant, follows last week’s announcement that Boeing would set aside $4.9 billion after taxes to compensate airlines for canceled flights and the delay in plane deliveries.
Revenues tumbled 35.1 percent to $15.8 billion, reflecting the hit from a halt to deliveries of the 737 MAX, a top-selling plane.
“This is a defining moment for Boeing and we remain focused on our enduring values of safety, quality, and integrity in all that we do as we work to safely return the 737 MAX to service,” said chief executive Dennis Muilenburg.
The 737 MAX has been grounded since mid-March following the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash, the second of two crashes that together claimed 346 lives.
Boeing is developing a software fix to address a problem with a flight handling system that was linked to both crashes.
Airlines have repeatedly pushed back their target dates for returning the jets to service as the regulatory timeframe has dragged on, most recently when the Federal Aviation Administration in June identified problems with microprocessor during simulator testing.
“Disciplined development and testing is underway and we will submit the final software package to the FAA once we have satisfied all of their certification requirements,” Boeing said.
Boeing has said it is targeting early in the fourth quarter to win approval from regulators.
The company, which has pulled its full-year profit forecast due to uncertainty about the MAX, boosted dividend payments in the second quarter. Compared with last year, Boeing spent $1.2 billion in dividends, up 20 percent from the year-ago period.
Boeing shares have lost more than 13 percent since the Ethiopian crash, a time period that has seen the broader S&P 500 gain more than nine percent.
But Boeing shares rallied following last week’s announcement about the $4.9 billion charge and an additional $1.7 billion in costs due to lower production levels of the 737 MAX.
Although the costs were higher than expected, analysts said investors were relieved that Boeing did not further cut production levels of the MAX and that the company still forecasts a return to service for the plane later this year.
The company is expected to be pushed for more details on its interactions with global regulators and customers during a conference call later Wednesday morning.
Boeing will also likely be probed on whether the 737 MAX crisis is diverting attention from other key programs, such as the development of a new middle-range aircraft sought by airlines.
Boeing on Wednesday pushed back the timeframe for first flights of the 777X, a new long-haul plane under development. It pointed to problems with the 777X engine, which is being built by General Electric.
The company said it is still targeting late 2020 for first delivery of the planes but said “there is significant risk to this schedule given engine challenges, which are delaying first flight until early 2020.”
Shares fell 0.9 percent to $369.42 in pre-market trading.

Nissan confirms profit plunge as job cuts reported

AFP
Nissan confirms profit plunge as job cuts reported

  • Nissan is facing decreasing sales in Europe and US
  • Nikkei business daily expects Nissan to announce a 90% drop in operating profit for Q1
AFP
TOKYO: Japanese car giant Nissan confirmed Wednesday it will report a plunge in first quarter operating profit as media reported the struggling automarker plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs worldwide.
The firm is working to turn around its fortunes after being plunged into crisis by the arrest of its former chief Carlos Ghosn, and is fighting falling sales in the United States and Europe.
On Wednesday, a day before it announces first-quarter results, Nissan confirmed that it would report a plunge in operating profit, but declined comment on news it plans to cut thousands of jobs.
The Nikkei business daily said earlier Wednesday that Nissan would announce a 90 percent drop in operating profit for the first quarter because of declining US sales, with the cost of developing electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies weighing on profits.
“While the financial results are still being reviewed, the operating profit reported in the Nikkei Shimbun article was broadly accurate,” Nissan said in a press release, declining to offer details before the official earnings announcement.
Motoo Nagai, a member of the board and chair of the firm’s audit committee, said the company would address the job cut reports on Thursday.
“It’s not a simple restructuring. It’s about revitalization to make Nissan grow again,” he said at an informal briefing.
Nissan had already said it planned to trim 4,800 posts from its global workforce of around 139,000, but the further cuts reflect the firm’s ongoing struggles.
In May, it reported net profit fell to a near-decade low and warned of “a difficult business environment” for the next 12 months.
The job cuts are likely to hit some factories in South America and other regions where Nissan has low profitability, Kyodo news agency reported.
The company has seen weak sales in the US and Europe, and has also faced tensions with its French partner Renault, which owns 43 percent of the Japanese manufacturer.
Nissan is currently undergoing an overhaul intended to strengthen governance after the Ghosn scandal.
In May, it reported net profits for the fiscal year to March of 319 billion yen ($2.9 billion) — the lowest amount since 2009/10 when the company was struggling in the wake of the global financial crisis.
It was a decline of 57 percent from the previous fiscal year and the profit outlook for the current fiscal year was forecast to be even worse, at 170 billion yen.
Ghosn, who has been sacked from auto industry leadership roles, is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of under-reporting millions of dollars in salary and of using company funds for personal expenses.
Last month, Nissan shareholders voted in favor of a series of reforms, including the establishment of three new oversight committees responsible for the appointment of senior officials, pay issues and auditing.
They also approved the election of 11 directors as the firm restructures, among them two Renault executives as well as current Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa.
The reforms are designed to put Nissan on a more stable footing after the shock caused by the arrest of Ghosn, considered one of the auto industry’s most powerful executives.
Ghosn forged a three-way alliance between Nissan, Renault and Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors that is the world’s biggest-selling auto group.
But relations in the alliance have been seriously strained by Ghosn’s arrest, which has excerbated long-standing tensions over how closely the automakers should be integrated.

