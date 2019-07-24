You are here

US, China to resume trade talks next week

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He smiles as he talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as he arrives at the office of the Trade Representative for further trade talks in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2019. (Reuters)
  • The dialogue in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday will be the first face-to-face meetings since negotiations collapsed in May
  • Stock markets were cheered when word of possible talks emerged Tuesday
WASHINGTON: US and Chinese officials are restarting negotiations in an effort to resolve the year-long trade dispute, with two days of talks due next week, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday.
The dialogue in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday will be the first face-to-face meetings since negotiations collapsed in May after President Donald Trump accused Beijing of reneging on its commitments.
Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead the US delegation.
The White House said in a statement the talks, with Vice Premier Liu He, will “cover a range of issues, including intellectual property, forced technology transfer, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, services, the trade deficit and enforcement.”
Senior officials have spoken by phone twice in the last two weeks in the bid to jump start the negotiations.
Mnuchin said on CNBC he hopes to make progress but added there are “a lot of issues” pending so he expects another round of talks would follow in Washington.
At a meeting in Japan last month, US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to cease further hostilities in the year-long trade war while the two sides worked to revive negotiations.
The countries have imposed tariffs on $360 billion in two-way trade and Trump has threatened even more punishing duties on Chinese goods.
That truce halted Trump’s plan to hit China with another round of punishing tariffs on $300 billion in goods. The International Monetary Fund warned that that step added to existing tariffs would cut global economic growth by 0.5 percent.
Washington is demanding Beijing end theft of American technology, and open its economy further to imported goods and foreign investment.
Stock markets were cheered when word of possible talks emerged Tuesday but the good news was overshadowed Wednesday by disappointing earnings results from Boeing and Caterpillar — which specifically pointing to weakening demand in China.
The trade dispute has become enmeshed in a national security conflict that led Washington to impose tough sanctions on Chinese telecom giant Huawei, sharply curtailing the company’s operations angering Beijing.
The Trump administration has put Huawei on its so-called Entity List, which means US companies need a license to supply it with US technology.
Huawei — a leader in next-generation 5G wireless technology — remains barred from developing 5G networks in the United States, and the Trump administration is trying to convince its allies to do the same.
Mnuchin implied that the Huawei case is on a separate track from the trade talks. The Commerce Department is looking at applications for waivers from the sanctions.
He also downplayed concerns about links between Google and Beijing.
“We’re not aware of Google working with the Chinese government in a way that raises concerns,” Mnuchin said.
“They assured us that there is very, very limited work. The only work they’re doing is some minimal open source work.”
Trump last week said he wants his administration to “take a look” into whether Google has been working with the Chinese government — an allegation swiftly denied by the US Internet giant.

Topics: China US trade

Boeing reports $2.9bn loss in Q2, biggest quarterly loss ever

Updated 32 min 25 sec ago
AFP
0

Boeing reports $2.9bn loss in Q2, biggest quarterly loss ever

  • Revenues tumbled 35.1 percent to $15.8 billion
  • The 737 MAX has been grounded since mid-March following the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash
Updated 32 min 25 sec ago
AFP
0

NEW YORK: Boeing reported a second-quarter loss of $2.9 billion Wednesday as the grounding of 737 MAX following two deadly crashes continues to weigh on the company.
The loss, the biggest ever in a single quarter for the aerospace giant, follows last week’s announcement that Boeing would set aside $4.9 billion after taxes to compensate airlines for canceled flights and the delay in plane deliveries.
Revenues tumbled 35.1 percent to $15.8 billion, reflecting the hit from a halt to deliveries of the 737 MAX, a top-selling plane.
“This is a defining moment for Boeing and we remain focused on our enduring values of safety, quality, and integrity in all that we do as we work to safely return the 737 MAX to service,” said chief executive Dennis Muilenburg.
The 737 MAX has been grounded since mid-March following the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash, the second of two crashes that together claimed 346 lives.
Boeing is developing a software fix to address a problem with a flight handling system that was linked to both crashes.
Airlines have repeatedly pushed back their target dates for returning the jets to service as the regulatory timeframe has dragged on, most recently when the Federal Aviation Administration in June identified problems with microprocessor during simulator testing.
“Disciplined development and testing is underway and we will submit the final software package to the FAA once we have satisfied all of their certification requirements,” Boeing said.
Boeing has said it is targeting early in the fourth quarter to win approval from regulators.
The company, which has pulled its full-year profit forecast due to uncertainty about the MAX, boosted dividend payments in the second quarter. Compared with last year, Boeing spent $1.2 billion in dividends, up 20 percent from the year-ago period.
Boeing shares have lost more than 13 percent since the Ethiopian crash, a time period that has seen the broader S&P 500 gain more than nine percent.
But Boeing shares rallied following last week’s announcement about the $4.9 billion charge and an additional $1.7 billion in costs due to lower production levels of the 737 MAX.
Although the costs were higher than expected, analysts said investors were relieved that Boeing did not further cut production levels of the MAX and that the company still forecasts a return to service for the plane later this year.
The company is expected to be pushed for more details on its interactions with global regulators and customers during a conference call later Wednesday morning.
Boeing will also likely be probed on whether the 737 MAX crisis is diverting attention from other key programs, such as the development of a new middle-range aircraft sought by airlines.
Boeing on Wednesday pushed back the timeframe for first flights of the 777X, a new long-haul plane under development. It pointed to problems with the 777X engine, which is being built by General Electric.
The company said it is still targeting late 2020 for first delivery of the planes but said “there is significant risk to this schedule given engine challenges, which are delaying first flight until early 2020.”
Shares fell 0.9 percent to $369.42 in pre-market trading.

Topics: business economy Boeing aviation

