You are here

  • Home
  • Blade Runner actor Rutger Hauer dies aged 75
﻿

Blade Runner actor Rutger Hauer dies aged 75

Rutger Hauer, the actor who played the villainous Roy Batty in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic Blade Runner, has died. (Shutterstock)
Updated 33 sec ago
AFP
0

Blade Runner actor Rutger Hauer dies aged 75

  • The Dutch actor died after a brief illness
  • Hauer gained fame in sci-fi classic Blade Runner
Updated 33 sec ago
AFP
0

THE HAGUE: Hollywood actor Rutger Hauer, best known for his role in Blade Runner, has died after a brief illness, his official website said on Wednesday.
Hauer’s non-profit HIV/AIDS charity, the Rutger Hauer Starfish Association, said on its website that it was announcing “with infinite sadness that after a very short illness, on Friday, July 19, 2019, Rutger passed away peacefully at his Dutch home.”
Dutch media said Hauer was buried at a private ceremony.
His family was not immediately available for comment.
The much-admired Dutch actor got his first break in 1969 when he was cast in a historical Dutch television series called “Floris” directed by the then little known Paul Verhoeven. It triggered a years-long collaboration between the two, although it was said they fell out in the mid-80s.
Verhoeven cast Hauer in his first major film role in “Turkish Delight” in 1973.
But it was when Hauer was teamed up with Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone in the 1981 thriller “Nighthawks” that he first came to the attention of US audiences.
The following year he appeared as Batty, model number N6MAA10816, the leader of the renegade Nexus-6 replicants in “Blade Runner” which made him one of Hollywood’s film icons.
Speaking about Hauer’s death, Verhoeven told the Dutch ANP news wire: “I have lost my alter ego.
“I am extremely sad that he’s not with us any more. I am going to miss him terribly,” Verhoeven said.

Topics: Rutger Hauer Blade Runner

Related

0
Lifestyle
Bahraini TV star Sabrin Burshaid dies after battling cancer
0
Lifestyle
Music icon Aretha Franklin dies at 76

Deaths as suicide bomber detonates in Mogadishu, mayor badly wounded

Updated 24 July 2019
AP
0

Deaths as suicide bomber detonates in Mogadishu, mayor badly wounded

  • The attack occurred shortly after the new United Nations envoy to Somalia visited mayor
  • Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility
Updated 24 July 2019
AP
0

MOGADISHU: A suicide bomber walked into the office of Mogadishu’s mayor and detonated explosives strapped to his waist, killing several people and badly wounding the mayor, Somali police said Wednesday.
The attack occurred shortly after the new United Nations envoy to Somalia, James Swan, had paid the mayor a “courtesy call” and left the compound, an official at the mayor’s office told The Associated Press. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
The UN mission in Somalia in a tweet before the bombing posted photos of the smiling mayor and new envoy, saying Swan had received an overview of the “challenges” in the region.

------

READ MORE: ‘Malign state’ Qatar condemned for collusion in Somalia terrorism

------

The mayor, Abdirahman Omar Osman, and his deputy were rushed to a hospital with critical wounds and two district commissioners were among the dead, said police Capt. Mohamed Hussein.
It was not clear how the bomber managed to enter the mayor’s office during a security meeting. Some security officials said the attacker might have coordinated with corrupt officials, offering them bribes for access.
The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility. It often targets government buildings such as the presidential palace and other high-profile parts of Mogadishu with bombings.
The security officials said Wednesday’s attack appeared to be a shift in tactics, as the extremists in the past had rarely managed to infiltrate heavily fortified government buildings without first detonating one or more vehicle bombs.
The Somalia-based Al-Shabab was chased out of Mogadishu years ago but still controls parts of the Horn of Africa nation’s south and central regions and is a frequent target of US airstrikes.

Topics: Somalia Africa Mogadishu

Related

0
Middle-East
‘Malign state’ Qatar condemned for collusion in Somalia terrorism
0
World
17 dead, dozens wounded in Somalia car bomb attack

Latest updates

Blade Runner actor Rutger Hauer dies aged 75
0
Sudan military says coup attempt thwarted, senior officers arrested
0
Deaths as suicide bomber detonates in Mogadishu, mayor badly wounded
0
Aston Villa sign Egypt winger Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan
0
Saudi giants Al-Ittihad to take on English minnows Atherton Collieries in friendly
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.