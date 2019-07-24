You are here

Aston Martin shares crash on European sales hit

Surging sales in the US and Asia offered some consolation to Aston Martin amid a dramatic slump in the carmaker’s European markets. (Reuters)
LONDON: Aston Martin on Wednesday became the latest auto firm to report a hit to its business from a shaky European economic mood, cutting its 2019 volumes forecast after sales to dealers in the region fell by almost a fifth in the first half.
The report, which also saw the luxury British carmaker slash up to 40 million pounds ($49.77 million) off its previous investment plans, sent its shares spinning as much as 24% lower in early trade in London.
Aston Martin, which has seen costs rise due to aggressive investment and Brexit provisions, said it now expects annual wholesale volumes to be between 6,300 to 6,500 vehicles, compared with an earlier forecast of 7,100 to 7,300 vehicles.
"We are disappointed that short-term wholesales have fallen short of our original expectations," Chief Executive Andy Palmer said. "We are today taking decisive action to manage inventory and the Aston Martin Lagonda brands for the long-term."
A source familiar with the matter said the company would cut vehicle production as a result of lower sales expectations.
The European auto sector is struggling with worsening consumer sentiment as well as concerns over the potential fallout for demand and manufacturing of Britain's exit from the European Union.
Stricter regulations and a move to electric vehicles are also hitting demand globally.
Aston Martin said in May that some of its markets faced a "challenging environment", and that it was planning accordingly to avoid problems with deliveries.
"The challenging external environment highlighted in May has worsened, as have macro-economic uncertainties," the company said. "We anticipate that this softness will continue for the remainder of the year and are planning prudently for 2020."
German peer Daimler AG also said on Wednesday it would intensify cost cuts due to legal risks for diesel-related issues and the cost of replacing Takata airbags.
Elsewhere a source said Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd would expand job cuts to over 10,000 employees.
ASTON VEERS OFF EUROPEAN TRACK
Wednesday's numbers showed Aston's wholesale sales volumes in Europe, Middle East and Africa fell 19% year-on-year in the first half, while those in the UK dropped 17%.
US and Asian sales of the company's cars - made famous by James Bond - continued to surge, with a 54% rise in first-half sales in the Americas making it Aston Martin's single biggest market.
Shares of the company, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in October last year, had tanked 22.9% to 798.4 pence by 0857 GMT, putting it at the bottom of the FTSE mid-cap index .
Including Wednesday's losses, they have tumbled 58% from their initial public offering (IPO) price of 1,900 pence.
"(The company's) credibility could be shattered for some time as investors question if they can trust management to do what they said Aston Martin would do at the time of the IPO last October," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
The firm also lowered its forecast for its adjusted EBITDA margin and said it would cut capital expenditure to about 300 million pounds from 320 million-340 million pounds expected earlier.
Half-year results are due next week.

Topics: Aston Martin luxury cars electric vehicles

WASHINGTON: US and Chinese officials are restarting negotiations in an effort to resolve the year-long trade dispute, with two days of talks due next week, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday.
The dialogue in Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday will be the first face-to-face meetings since negotiations collapsed in May after President Donald Trump accused Beijing of reneging on its commitments.
Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead the US delegation.
The White House said in a statement the talks, with Vice Premier Liu He, will “cover a range of issues, including intellectual property, forced technology transfer, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, services, the trade deficit and enforcement.”
Senior officials have spoken by phone twice in the last two weeks in the bid to jump start the negotiations.
Mnuchin said on CNBC he hopes to make progress but added there are “a lot of issues” pending so he expects another round of talks would follow in Washington.
At a meeting in Japan last month, US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to cease further hostilities in the year-long trade war while the two sides worked to revive negotiations.
The countries have imposed tariffs on $360 billion in two-way trade and Trump has threatened even more punishing duties on Chinese goods.
That truce halted Trump’s plan to hit China with another round of punishing tariffs on $300 billion in goods. The International Monetary Fund warned that that step added to existing tariffs would cut global economic growth by 0.5 percent.
Washington is demanding Beijing end theft of American technology, and open its economy further to imported goods and foreign investment.
Stock markets were cheered when word of possible talks emerged Tuesday but the good news was overshadowed Wednesday by disappointing earnings results from Boeing and Caterpillar — which specifically pointing to weakening demand in China.
The trade dispute has become enmeshed in a national security conflict that led Washington to impose tough sanctions on Chinese telecom giant Huawei, sharply curtailing the company’s operations angering Beijing.
The Trump administration has put Huawei on its so-called Entity List, which means US companies need a license to supply it with US technology.
Huawei — a leader in next-generation 5G wireless technology — remains barred from developing 5G networks in the United States, and the Trump administration is trying to convince its allies to do the same.
Mnuchin implied that the Huawei case is on a separate track from the trade talks. The Commerce Department is looking at applications for waivers from the sanctions.
He also downplayed concerns about links between Google and Beijing.
“We’re not aware of Google working with the Chinese government in a way that raises concerns,” Mnuchin said.
“They assured us that there is very, very limited work. The only work they’re doing is some minimal open source work.”
Trump last week said he wants his administration to “take a look” into whether Google has been working with the Chinese government — an allegation swiftly denied by the US Internet giant.

Topics: China US trade

