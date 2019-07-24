You are here

Kosovo ex-PM questioned at war crimes court

Former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj arrives for a Kosovo tribunal, at the Hague, Netherlands. (AP Photo)
  • Haradinaj was the commander of the ethnic Albanian guerrillas in the Western Kosovo region of Dukagjin, where heavy fighting and abuse of civilians occurred on both sides during the war
  • Haradinaj, 51, resigned last week as prime minister after being summoned by the court
THE HAGUE: International prosecutors questioned Kosovo’s ex-prime minister and wartime guerrilla commander Ramush Haradinaj on Wednesday in the latest in a series of war crimes proceedings against him.
Haradinaj left the hearing at the special court for Kosovo in The Hague along with Jakup Krasniqi, a spokesman for his former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), who was also questioned.
“I responded today to the special tribunal’s request, as a suspect,” Haradinaj told reporters outside the special court’s high-security buildings.
“I used my right to remain silent,” he said.
Haradinaj was the commander of the ethnic Albanian guerrillas in the Western Kosovo region of Dukagjin, where heavy fighting and abuse of civilians occurred on both sides during the war.
Observers in Kosovo say he could be held accountable for having failed to prevent crimes committed by KLA members under his command.
Haradinaj said prosecutors did not confront him with “concrete” evidence on Wednesday, as they did not have to divulge any information at this stage according to the law.
“They talked about my role during the war, but they did not give me anything concrete... We asked for explanations but did not receive them,” said the former guerrilla.
Hesaid he believed “always to have been in line with what is right.”
“We have fulfilled our legal obligation, according to the laws in force,” Krasniqi told reporters. He did not say whether he himself was questioned as a suspect or a witness.
Haradinaj, 51, resigned last week as prime minister after being summoned by the court.
Created in 2015, the tribunal investigates crimes allegedly committed by the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) against Serbs, Roma and ethnic Albanian political opponents during and after the 1998-99 war.
Funded by the European Union and composed of international judges, the special court nonetheless falls under Kosovar law and is based in The Hague in order to protect witnesses.
Haradinaj has already been tried and acquitted twice for war crimes by another UN tribunal for former Yugoslavia.
“I always responded to (requirements) of national and international laws (but)... I also have my dignity,” Haradinaj told AFP in January.
The last conflict in the former Yugoslavia between the KLA and Serbian armed forces claimed more than 13,000 lives, including some 11,000 ethnic Albanians.
It ended when a Western bombing campaign forced Serbian forces to withdraw.
Two decades later Belgrade still does not recognize its former province’s independence.
Some thirty former KLA members have been summoned by the special court which has yet to file a single criminal charge.
“Freedom fighters always do what is right and just,” Haradinaj wrote on Facebook.

Blade Runner actor Rutger Hauer dies aged 75

Updated 24 July 2019
AFP
0

Blade Runner actor Rutger Hauer dies aged 75

  • The Dutch actor died after a brief illness
  • Hauer gained fame in sci-fi classic Blade Runner
Updated 24 July 2019
AFP
0

THE HAGUE: Hollywood actor Rutger Hauer, best known for his role in Blade Runner, has died after a brief illness, his official website said on Wednesday.
Hauer’s non-profit HIV/AIDS charity, the Rutger Hauer Starfish Association, said on its website that it was announcing “with infinite sadness that after a very short illness, on Friday, July 19, 2019, Rutger passed away peacefully at his Dutch home.”
Dutch media said Hauer was buried at a private ceremony.
His family was not immediately available for comment.
The much-admired Dutch actor got his first break in 1969 when he was cast in a historical Dutch television series called “Floris” directed by the then little known Paul Verhoeven. It triggered a years-long collaboration between the two, although it was said they fell out in the mid-80s.
Verhoeven cast Hauer in his first major film role in “Turkish Delight” in 1973.
But it was when Hauer was teamed up with Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone in the 1981 thriller “Nighthawks” that he first came to the attention of US audiences.
The following year he appeared as Batty, model number N6MAA10816, the leader of the renegade Nexus-6 replicants in “Blade Runner” which made him one of Hollywood’s film icons.
Speaking about Hauer’s death, Verhoeven told the Dutch ANP news wire: “I have lost my alter ego.
“I am extremely sad that he’s not with us any more. I am going to miss him terribly,” Verhoeven said.

Topics: Rutger Hauer Blade Runner

