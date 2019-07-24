You are here

UK PM Johnson promises a bold new Brexit deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is welcomed in 10 Downing Street on Wednesday by staff. (Reuters)
Reuters
  • New leader: ‘The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts’
Reuters
LONDON: Boris Johnson launched his premiership with a bid to do a bold new Brexit deal with the EU by Oct. 31, rebuking “gloomsters” and the political class who he said had forgotten the people who they should serve.

Johnson took office on Wednesday, replacing Theresa May who stepped down having failed to deliver Brexit or implement many of the reforms she promised when taking office in 2016.

He comes to power at a time of national crisis, promising Britain will leave the EU at the end of October but with little sign that Brussels will bend to his demand to sweeten the terms of the country’s departure.

“We are going to fulfil the repeated promises of Parliament to the people and come out of the EU on Oct. 31. No ifs or buts,” he said.

“We will do a new deal, a better deal that will maximize the opportunities of Brexit while allowing us to develop a new and exciting partnership with the rest of Europe.”

But, in a 12-minute speech outside glossy black door to the prime minister’s residence at 10 Downing Street, Johnson delivered a thrusting rebuke to those who have criticized his planned approach as light on detail and heavy on rhetoric.

“The doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters — they are going to get it wrong again,” Johnson said, rocking up on the balls of his feet as he spoke.

“The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts.”

Casting aside his trademark clownish demeanor and rambling delivery, he followed a written script, setting out an ambitious agenda beyond Brexit — promising tax reform, a new social care system, and an economic stimulus package.

“I will tell you something else about my job. It is to be Prime Minister of the whole United Kingdom and that means uniting our country answering at last the plea of the forgotten people and the left behind towns,” he said.

Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt was leaving the role and will not serve in new Johnson’s team of senior ministers, she said on Wednesday.

“I’m heading to the backbenches from where the PM will have my full support,” Mordaunt, a Brexit supporter who backed Johnson’s opponent Jeremy Hunt in the leadership race, said on Twitter. 

While Johnson has said he does not want an early election, some MPs have vowed to thwart any attempt to leave the EU without a divorce deal. 

Nigel Farage, whose Brexit Party trounced the Conservatives in May’s EU elections, said he was open to an electoral pact with the new prime minister.

Taliban ‘will visit Pakistan if formally invited’

TAHIR KHAN
  • Imran Khan: I will meet the Taliban and I will try my best to get them to talk to the Afghan government
TAHIR KHAN
ISLAMABAD: The Afghan Taliban will visit Pakistan in the “coming weeks” if a formal invitation is extended, it said on Wednesday, after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would meet Taliban leaders to persuade them to hold negotiations with the government in Kabul.

During an appearance at the US Institute of Peace on Tuesday, Khan said: “I will meet the Taliban and I will try my best to get them to talk to the Afghan government.”

The US and the Taliban are getting closer to a deal expected to center on a US pledge to withdraw troops in exchange for a Taliban promise not to use its forces to interfere in US affairs. The group has refused so far to hold direct talks with the administration of President Ashraf Ghani, which it considers a “puppet” regime.

Earlier this month, three Afghan government officials joined a delegation of over 50 people at an intra-Afghan conference in Doha, also attended by Taliban political envoys to discuss the future of the war-ravaged country. 

The Taliban insisted that the officials were only present in a personal capacity, and not as representatives of Ghani.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Wednesday a visit to Pakistan could take place in the coming weeks.

“We travel to other countries in the world and hold meetings,” he told Arab News via telephone from Doha. 

“Pakistan is a neighboring Muslim country. Members of the political office of the Islamic Emirate will visit Pakistan if a formal invitation is extended to us. We will discuss the issue of refugees and other related issues.”

There are now reports that Khan has discussed his plan to receive Taliban leaders in Pakistan with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who has given his go ahead, despite requesting Islamabad not meet with the group several months ago.

Taliban and US representatives are scheduled to resume talks in the coming days to remove differences on a timeframe for the withdrawal of foreign forces.

Even as talks continue, the Taliban and Afghan forces have continued fighting. Seven civilians were accidentally killed by the regime in an attack on a militant position south of the capital on Monday.

