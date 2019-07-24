You are here

  • Home
  • Israel to ‘begin gas exports to Egypt within four months’
﻿

Israel to ‘begin gas exports to Egypt within four months’

A platform in the Leviathan natural gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, about 130 kilometers west of the coast of the Israeli city of Haifa. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
0

Israel to ‘begin gas exports to Egypt within four months’

  • Egypt hopes to leverage its strategic location to become a key trading and distribution center for gas
Updated 1 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Israel will begin natural gas exports to Egypt within four months, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told Reuters on Wednesday.

The flow will secure the beginning of a landmark $15 billion export agreement between Delek Drilling and partner Noble Energy with an Egyptian counterpart in what Israeli officials called the most significant deal to emerge since the neighbors made peace in 1979.

Egypt hopes to leverage its strategic location and well-developed infrastructure to become a key international trading and distribution center for gas, a potentially remarkable turnaround for a country that spent about $3 billion on annual liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports as recently as 2016.

The deal signed early last year will bring natural gas from Israeli offshore fields Tamar and Leviathan into the Egyptian gas grid.

Steinitz also said that a deal to buy stakes in the East Mediterranean Gas Company’s pipeline between between Ashkelon in Israel and El-Arish in Egypt will be completed “within weeks” and that more connections could be built between them. Delek and Noble have agreed to buy into the pipeline to transport the gas supplies.

 Delek said that technical examination of the pipeline is complete and it expects to close the East Mediterranean Gas Company deal by Aug. 31.

A number of big gas fields have been discovered in the eastern Mediterranean region’s Levant Basin since 2009. However, the region lacks significant oil and gas infrastructure and relations between countries including Cyprus, Greece, Egypt, Israel, Lebanon and Syria are strained on a number of fronts.

In January Eastern Mediterranean countries agreed in Cairo to set up a forum to create a regional gas market, cut infrastructure costs and offer competitive prices. Lebanon and Turkey did not participate in the meeting, nor did war-torn Syria.

Topics: Isreal Egypt

Related

0
Business & Economy
Egypt’s GDP growth seen slowing to 5.5% in current fiscal year: poll
0
Middle-East
Egypt expresses dismay to UK envoy over British Airways flight suspension

Turkey hit by EIB lending freeze

Updated 25 July 2019
Reuters
0

Turkey hit by EIB lending freeze

  • Move part of EU decision to punish Ankara over illegal drilling for oil and gas off Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean
Updated 25 July 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: The European Investment Bank (EIB) will not do any new lending in Turkey linked to the government until at least the end of the year while it carries out a strategy review.

The move is part of a EU decision earlier this month to symbolically punish Turkey over what it calls “illegal” drilling for oil and gas off Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean.

“As the EU Bank, the EIB will follow the Council’s recommendations and, notably, will take a restrictive approach towards the submission of new lending operations to its Board for approval for the rest of the year,” an EIB spokeswoman told Reuters.

The EIB, which is Turkey’s biggest single lender, has spent between €0.4 billion ($446 million) and €2.2 billion ($2.45 billion) a year in the country over the past three years, while nothing has been invested so far in 2019.

The freeze is not currently expected to affect private sector projects and the bank could still sign around €350 million worth of deals before the end of the year if it gets the green light from EU finance ministers on the EIB board.

“A review of the bank’s strategic orientations of its lending activities in Turkey is scheduled for later this year,” the spokeswoman added.

Turkey has said that any EU funding cuts will not affect its drilling off Cyprus.

The dispute stems from overlapping claims to regional waters by Turkey and Cyprus linked to the split of the island between Greek and Turkish Cypriots. 

Ankara rejects agreements the internationally recognised Cypriot government has reached with other Mediterranean states on maritime economic zones.

Turkey has told energy firms not to work with the Cypriot government and sent ships to drill off the island, divided since a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a Greek-inspired coup.

On top of the EIB move, EU foreign ministers have suspended negotiations on a Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement, said they will curb high-level diplomatic contacts for the time being and have proposed cutting pre-EU accession assistance to Turkey.

Topics: Turkey Ankara Cyprus oil and gas European investment bank

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Ankara faces new wave of biting sanctions, now from Europe
0
Middle-East
Turkey finance minister says to announce strong program against inflation

Latest updates

Arabic-speaking smart TVs to debut in Saudi Arabia
0
Iran threatens new ‘confrontation’ in Gulf
0
Developers reveal more details about Qiddiya, the Saudi entertainment supercity
0
Saudi Arabia urges UN to halt ‘flagrant Israeli violations’
0
DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan looking to expand cooperation in the food sector
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.