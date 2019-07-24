You are here

  • Home
  • Irish PM says Johnson call for new Brexit deal ‘not in real world’
﻿

Irish PM says Johnson call for new Brexit deal ‘not in real world’

Leo Varadkar congratulated Boris Johnson on his appointment and said he was looking forward to an ‘early engagement’ on the Irish border issue. (Reuters)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

Irish PM says Johnson call for new Brexit deal ‘not in real world’

  • Varadkar was responding to a Johnson’s vow in his first speech as prime minister to lead Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31
  • Varadkar said he wanted ties with London to improve after they were damaged by Britain’s decision to leave the European Union
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBLIN: Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suggestion that Britain’s withdrawal agreement with the European Union can be completely renegotiated in the coming months is “not in the real world,” Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.
The European Union’s red lines had not changed and its negotiating position will not change ahead of Britain’s planned exit from the European Union on Oct. 31, he added.
Varadkar was responding to a Johnson’s vow in his first speech as prime minister to lead Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 “no ifs or buts” with “a new deal, a better deal.”
“Listening to what he said today, I got the impression that he wasn’t just talking about deleting the (Northern Ireland) backstop, he was talking about a whole new deal — a better deal for Britain,” Varadkar said of Johnson’s debut speech as prime minister. “That is not going to happen.”
“Any suggestion that there can be a whole new deal negotiated in weeks or months is totally not in the real world,” said Varadkar, who was speaking in an interview on RTE television.
Varadkar congratulated Johnson on his appointment and said he was looking forward to an “early engagement” on the Irish border issue, which is at the heart of the impasse in Brexit talks.
But he said his British counterpart would have to “put a little bit of detail behind some of those slogans and statements” about Brexit.
“Confidence and enthusiasm is not a substitute for a European policy or a foreign policy,” he said. “We will need to hear in detail what he has in mind.”
While Johnson said in his speech that he was willing to leave the EU without a deal if necessary, Varadkar said it was increasingly clear to him that Johnson did not have support in parliament for such a move.
He said he wanted ties with London to improve after they were damaged by Britain’s decision to leave the European Union “without thinking it through or the impact on Britain itself, or on Northern Ireland or on wider relations with the EU.”

Topics: Boris Johnson Leo Varadkar

Related

0
World
Irish PM Varadkar rejects May’s plans to change backstop
0
World
UK PM Johnson promises a bold new Brexit deal

UK PM Johnson promises a bold new Brexit deal

Updated 38 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
0

UK PM Johnson promises a bold new Brexit deal

  • New leader: ‘The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts’
Updated 38 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Boris Johnson launched his premiership with a bid to do a bold new Brexit deal with the EU by Oct. 31, rebuking “gloomsters” and the political class who he said had forgotten the people who they should serve.

Johnson took office on Wednesday, replacing Theresa May who stepped down having failed to deliver Brexit or implement many of the reforms she promised when taking office in 2016.

He comes to power at a time of national crisis, promising Britain will leave the EU at the end of October but with little sign that Brussels will bend to his demand to sweeten the terms of the country’s departure.

“We are going to fulfil the repeated promises of Parliament to the people and come out of the EU on Oct. 31. No ifs or buts,” he said.

“We will do a new deal, a better deal that will maximize the opportunities of Brexit while allowing us to develop a new and exciting partnership with the rest of Europe.”

But, in a 12-minute speech outside glossy black door to the prime minister’s residence at 10 Downing Street, Johnson delivered a thrusting rebuke to those who have criticized his planned approach as light on detail and heavy on rhetoric.

“The doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters — they are going to get it wrong again,” Johnson said, rocking up on the balls of his feet as he spoke.

“The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts.”

Casting aside his trademark clownish demeanor and rambling delivery, he followed a written script, setting out an ambitious agenda beyond Brexit — promising tax reform, a new social care system, and an economic stimulus package.

“I will tell you something else about my job. It is to be Prime Minister of the whole United Kingdom and that means uniting our country answering at last the plea of the forgotten people and the left behind towns,” he said.

Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt was leaving the role and will not serve in new Johnson’s team of senior ministers, she said on Wednesday.

“I’m heading to the backbenches from where the PM will have my full support,” Mordaunt, a Brexit supporter who backed Johnson’s opponent Jeremy Hunt in the leadership race, said on Twitter. 

While Johnson has said he does not want an early election, some MPs have vowed to thwart any attempt to leave the EU without a divorce deal. 

Nigel Farage, whose Brexit Party trounced the Conservatives in May’s EU elections, said he was open to an electoral pact with the new prime minister.

Topics: United Kingdom Brexit Boris Johnson Theresa may Brexit deal

Related

0
World
Boris Johnson wins race to become Britain’s next PM
0
World
With Boris Johnson tipped to win PM race, UK eyes rocky ride

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: My Friend Anna by Rachel DeLoache Williams
0
Irish PM says Johnson call for new Brexit deal ‘not in real world’
0
Israel to ‘begin gas exports to Egypt within four months’
0
Arabic-speaking smart TVs to debut in Saudi Arabia
0
Dr. Fahd bin Mushayt, chairman of the General Authority of the Diplomatic Quarter
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.