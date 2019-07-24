What We Are Reading Today: My Friend Anna by Rachel DeLoache Williams

A former friend of fake heiress Anna Sorokin says she has wondered how she missed all the red flags from the convicted con-woman, who she now calls a “sociopath.”

Rachel Williams recounts her experience in her new book, My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress.

Williams wishes she never met Sorokin, she was quoted saying by ABC News.

Williams was among many others who Sorokin — a globe-trotting, high-life scammer — betrayed for over a year.

Now, Sorokin is in prison, convicted of several counts of grand larceny. Prosecutors said she defrauded luxury hotels, banks and even a private jet company out of more than a quarter-million dollars.

Williams said she helped authorities apprehend Sorokin not only because of the money she had lost but also because “what was really upsetting to me was sort of this riddle that needed to be solved.”

The first half of the book reminisces on their friendship; the second is devoted to exhaustive accounts of their text exchanges, Sorokin’s fraudulent banking practices and, ultimately, the trial.