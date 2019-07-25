You are here

Saudis believe China and India overtaking US in tech race, survey finds

The survey found that 54 percent of Saudi survey respondents, higher than the global average of 39 percent, strongly agreed or agreed with the prediction that Beijing would become the world's top tech city.
  Some 72 percent of respondents from Saudi Arabian also strongly agreed or agreed with the prediction that "The next world war is a cyber war"
LONDON: More than two thirds of respondents to a future predictions survey believe that China and India will eclipse the US as the world’s center of tech innovation. 

The Bloomberg New Economy global survey gathered the views of 2,000 business professionals in 20 markets on what the future holds via a series of predictions about the world in 2035.

“What’s palpable on the streets of Beijing and New Delhi is also evident in the results of the survey — professionals in the new economies are clear-sighted on the shift in the center of global economic gravity,” said Bloomberg Chief Economist Tom Orik.

“As they move to seize the opportunities represented by new markets and new technologies, the flow of talent and capital will accelerate the new economies’ rise.”

The survey found that 54 percent of Saudi survey respondents, higher than the global average of 39 percent, strongly agreed or agreed with the prediction that Beijing would become the world’s top tech city.

Some 72 percent of respondents from Saudi Arabian also strongly agreed or agreed with the prediction that “The next world war is a cyber war,” as national security increasingly is defined by advancements in artificial intelligence, next generation 5G mobile networks, and quantum computing.

The 2019 New Economy Forum will be in Beijing from Nov. 20-22.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia China

Israel to ‘begin gas exports to Egypt within four months’

  • Egypt hopes to leverage its strategic location to become a key trading and distribution center for gas
CAIRO: Israel will begin natural gas exports to Egypt within four months, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told Reuters on Wednesday.

The flow will secure the beginning of a landmark $15 billion export agreement between Delek Drilling and partner Noble Energy with an Egyptian counterpart in what Israeli officials called the most significant deal to
emerge since the neighbors made peace in 1979.

Egypt hopes to leverage its strategic location and well-developed infrastructure to become a key international trading and distribution center for gas, a potentially remarkable turnaround for a country that spent about $3 billion on annual liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports as recently as 2016.

The deal signed early last year will bring natural gas from Israeli offshore fields Tamar and Leviathan into the Egyptian gas grid.

Steinitz also said that a deal to buy stakes in the East Mediterranean Gas Company’s pipeline between between Ashkelon in Israel and El-Arish in Egypt will be completed “within weeks” and that more connections could be built between them. Delek and Noble have agreed to buy into the pipeline to transport the gas supplies.

 Delek said that technical examination of the pipeline is complete and it expects to close the East Mediterranean Gas Company deal by Aug. 31.

A number of big gas fields have been discovered in the eastern Mediterranean region’s Levant Basin since 2009. However, the region lacks significant oil and gas infrastructure and relations between countries including Cyprus, Greece, Egypt, Israel, Lebanon and Syria are strained on a number of fronts.

In January Eastern Mediterranean countries agreed in Cairo to set up a forum to create a regional gas market, cut infrastructure costs and offer competitive prices. Lebanon and Turkey did not participate in the meeting, nor did war-torn Syria.

Topics: Isreal Egypt

