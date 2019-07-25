Saudis believe China and India overtaking US in tech race, survey finds

LONDON: More than two thirds of respondents to a future predictions survey believe that China and India will eclipse the US as the world’s center of tech innovation.

The Bloomberg New Economy global survey gathered the views of 2,000 business professionals in 20 markets on what the future holds via a series of predictions about the world in 2035.

“What’s palpable on the streets of Beijing and New Delhi is also evident in the results of the survey — professionals in the new economies are clear-sighted on the shift in the center of global economic gravity,” said Bloomberg Chief Economist Tom Orik.

“As they move to seize the opportunities represented by new markets and new technologies, the flow of talent and capital will accelerate the new economies’ rise.”

The survey found that 54 percent of Saudi survey respondents, higher than the global average of 39 percent, strongly agreed or agreed with the prediction that Beijing would become the world’s top tech city.

Some 72 percent of respondents from Saudi Arabian also strongly agreed or agreed with the prediction that “The next world war is a cyber war,” as national security increasingly is defined by advancements in artificial intelligence, next generation 5G mobile networks, and quantum computing.

The 2019 New Economy Forum will be in Beijing from Nov. 20-22.