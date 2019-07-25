You are here

Turkey hit by EIB lending freeze

This file photo released by the Turkish Defense Ministry earlier in July shows a Turkish warship patroling next to the country’s drilling ship “Fatih,” sent to the eastern Mediterranean near Cyprus. Longtime adversaries Cyprus and Turkey are locked in a tense “game of chicken” over a multi-billion-dollar Mediterranean gas bonanza with neither side willing to capitulate, analysts say. (AFP)
Reuters
  • Move part of EU decision to punish Ankara over illegal drilling for oil and gas off Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean
Reuters
LONDON: The European Investment Bank (EIB) will not do any new lending in Turkey linked to the government until at least the end of the year while it carries out a strategy review.

The move is part of a EU decision earlier this month to symbolically punish Turkey over what it calls “illegal” drilling for oil and gas off Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean.

“As the EU Bank, the EIB will follow the Council’s recommendations and, notably, will take a restrictive approach towards the submission of new lending operations to its Board for approval for the rest of the year,” an EIB spokeswoman told Reuters.

The EIB, which is Turkey’s biggest single lender, has spent between €0.4 billion ($446 million) and €2.2 billion ($2.45 billion) a year in the country over the past three years, while nothing has been invested so far in 2019.

The freeze is not currently expected to affect private sector projects and the bank could still sign around €350 million worth of deals before the end of the year if it gets the green light from EU finance ministers on the EIB board.

“A review of the bank’s strategic orientations of its lending activities in Turkey is scheduled for later this year,” the spokeswoman added.

Turkey has said that any EU funding cuts will not affect its drilling off Cyprus.

The dispute stems from overlapping claims to regional waters by Turkey and Cyprus linked to the split of the island between Greek and Turkish Cypriots. 

Ankara rejects agreements the internationally recognised Cypriot government has reached with other Mediterranean states on maritime economic zones.

Turkey has told energy firms not to work with the Cypriot government and sent ships to drill off the island, divided since a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a Greek-inspired coup.

On top of the EIB move, EU foreign ministers have suspended negotiations on a Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement, said they will curb high-level diplomatic contacts for the time being and have proposed cutting pre-EU accession assistance to Turkey.

Saudis believe China and India overtaking US in tech race, survey finds

Updated 13 min 36 sec ago
Arab News
Saudis believe China and India overtaking US in tech race, survey finds

  • Some 72 percent of respondents from Saudi Arabian also strongly agreed or agreed with the prediction that “The next world war is a cyber war”
Updated 13 min 36 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: More than two thirds of respondents to a future predictions survey believe that China and India will eclipse the US as the world’s center of tech innovation. 

The Bloomberg New Economy global survey gathered the views of 2,000 business professionals in 20 markets on what the future holds via a series of predictions about the world in 2035.

“What’s palpable on the streets of Beijing and New Delhi is also evident in the results of the survey — professionals in the new economies are clear-sighted on the shift in the center of global economic gravity,” said Bloomberg Chief Economist Tom Orik.

“As they move to seize the opportunities represented by new markets and new technologies, the flow of talent and capital will accelerate the new economies’ rise.”

The survey found that 54 percent of Saudi survey respondents, higher than the global average of 39 percent, strongly agreed or agreed with the prediction that Beijing would become the world’s top tech city.

Some 72 percent of respondents from Saudi Arabian also strongly agreed or agreed with the prediction that “The next world war is a cyber war,” as national security increasingly is defined by advancements in artificial intelligence, next generation 5G mobile networks, and quantum computing.

The 2019 New Economy Forum will be in Beijing from Nov. 20-22.

 

 

