Saudi Arabia urges UN to halt ‘flagrant Israeli violations’

Al-Mouallimi welcomed a statement by the Group of 77 and China citing the economic and social affects of Israel’s actions on the living conditions of the Palestinian people in occupied Palestinian territories. (AFP)
  • The Kingdom’s speech was made on behalf of the Arab Group and member states of the Arab League
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has called on the UN and the global community to halt what it described as continuing flagrant Israeli violations against the Palestinian people.

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, told a UN Economic and Social Council administrative meeting that there could be no justification for continued conflict in light of the willingness of Arab countries to achieve a comprehensive peace with Israel based on the Arab peace initiative and international legitimacy resolutions.

The Kingdom’s speech was made on behalf of the Arab Group and member states of the Arab League.

Al-Mouallimi welcomed a statement by the Group of 77 and China citing the economic and social affects of Israel’s actions on the living conditions of the Palestinian people in occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem (Al-Quds), and the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan.

He also expressed the Arab Group’s appreciation for the important role being played by the UN Economic and Social Commission for West Asia (ESCWA) and the working team’s report on “Economic and social repercussions of the Israeli occupation authorities on the living conditions of the Palestinian people in the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem and Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan.” SPA New York

Al-Mouallimi said that the report confirmed the serious problems being experienced by the Palestinian people as a result of continued Israeli violations of their basic rights.

The report reviewed several blatant violations by Israel, including imposing discriminatory policies in favor of settlers in Palestine and the occupied Syrian Golan, and imposing restrictions on the movement of Palestinians that weakened their economic, social and humanitarian situation, he said.

Al-Mouallimi said that the ESCWA is concerned with international efforts to ensure the right of development for all.

The global community should stop Israeli occupation authorities from continuing heinous practices that are still imposed on Palestinian people, he said.

  • KSA ‘major market with high demand for premium brands’
SEOUL: The world’s first AI-powered TVs with Arabic voice recognition will debut in Saudi Arabia, South Korea’s LG Electronics has announced.

The new range of AI-focused TV models are the 2019 version of OLED AI ThinQ and NanoCell AI ThinQ. 

ThinQ is the home appliance giant’s latest brand based on built-in AI operating systems that enables users to interact with the TV directly via voice.

“This is the world’s first TV models supporting Arabic voice commands, as we’ve caught the local demands of these kinds of AI-focused language service,” Lee Jong-min, a senior communication manager at LG Electronics in Seoul, told Arab News.

Arab consumers can ask, “What’s the weather like in Jeddah?” or “Let me know the recipe for a kebab,” and the TVs recognize the questions in Arabic and provide related content on the screen, Lee said.

Users can speak into the microphone on the TV remote for a variety of functions, including search, volume control, channel selection, image and sound-quality adjustment.

“Saudi Arabia is an important market for us since there is high demand for premium brands and products with up-to-date technologies in the Kingdom,” the manager said, noting that the Arabic voice-controlled TVs will be subsequently launched in other countries in the region such as Iraq and Jordan.

LG Electronics’ sales representative in the region expressed confidence that the Arabic-customized smart TVs would win the hearts of consumers.

“We’re fully ready to offer never-experienced AI technologies to Arab consumers with TVs having overwhelmingly sharp pictures and Arabic recognition systems,” Lee Jae-seong, executive of sales in the Middle East and Africa, said in a news release.

Besides Arabic, LG TninQ TVs have added the AI-recognized languages of Thailand, Vietnam, Japan and Sweden, taking the numbers of language options to 15.

“Users in as many as 140 countries can control LG AI TVs in their own tongue,” the company said in a news release.

LG’s new AI TVs feature built-in support for Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa. The consumer electronics giant is described as the only TV brand to provide support for both Google and Amazon’s AI assistants without additional hardware.

In recent years, the South Korean TV maker has put a priority on the high-growth potential Middle Eastern market.

In 2017, the company opened its largest overseas brand shop in Iraq and last year the company opened a premium-brand shop in Kuwait.

Currently, LG runs 13 brand shops in the Middle East, including in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan and the UAE.

