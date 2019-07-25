Saudi Arabia urges UN to halt ‘flagrant Israeli violations’

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has called on the UN and the global community to halt what it described as continuing flagrant Israeli violations against the Palestinian people.

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, told a UN Economic and Social Council administrative meeting that there could be no justification for continued conflict in light of the willingness of Arab countries to achieve a comprehensive peace with Israel based on the Arab peace initiative and international legitimacy resolutions.

The Kingdom’s speech was made on behalf of the Arab Group and member states of the Arab League.

Al-Mouallimi welcomed a statement by the Group of 77 and China citing the economic and social affects of Israel’s actions on the living conditions of the Palestinian people in occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem (Al-Quds), and the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan.

He also expressed the Arab Group’s appreciation for the important role being played by the UN Economic and Social Commission for West Asia (ESCWA) and the working team’s report on “Economic and social repercussions of the Israeli occupation authorities on the living conditions of the Palestinian people in the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem and Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan.” SPA New York

Al-Mouallimi said that the report confirmed the serious problems being experienced by the Palestinian people as a result of continued Israeli violations of their basic rights.

The report reviewed several blatant violations by Israel, including imposing discriminatory policies in favor of settlers in Palestine and the occupied Syrian Golan, and imposing restrictions on the movement of Palestinians that weakened their economic, social and humanitarian situation, he said.

Al-Mouallimi said that the ESCWA is concerned with international efforts to ensure the right of development for all.

The global community should stop Israeli occupation authorities from continuing heinous practices that are still imposed on Palestinian people, he said.