You are here

  • Home
  • US woman gets 25 years for killing daughter to ‘remove demons’
﻿

US woman gets 25 years for killing daughter to ‘remove demons’

This combination of handout pictures created on July 24, 2019 shows booking photos released by the Rancho Cordova PD on their Facebook page on June 29, 2017 of Angela Phakhin (L) and her fiancé Untwan Smith. (AFP Photo / Rancho Cordova Police Department)
Updated 25 July 2019
AFP
0

US woman gets 25 years for killing daughter to ‘remove demons’

  • Over a two-week period in June 2017, the couple subjected Maiya to extreme summer temperature: prosecutors
Updated 25 July 2019
AFP
0

LOS ANGELES: A California woman has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing her three-year-old daughter, who was left in a hot car for nearly 10 hours to cleanse her of demons, officials said.
Angela Phakhin had been convicted in June of the first-degree murder of Maiya and the sentence was pronounced last Friday, the district attorney’s office in Sacramento said.
Phakhin’s fiance, Untwan Smith, has also been charged in the case and is awaiting trial.
The pair moved to California in February 2016 from Arkansas and were living in their car, authorities said.
Over a two-week period in June 2017, the couple subjected Maiya to extreme summer temperatures, they added.
On one occasion, she was left in a car for four-and-a-half hours and the next day for nine-and-a-half hours, which resulted in her death, prosecutors said.
“Phakhin had been warned repeatedly to protect Maiya and was advised to take her to a cooling shelter, but she did not accept the offers,” prosecutors said. “After Maiya’s death, Phakhin told law enforcement that she and Smith were trying to remove the lustful demons from Maiya.”
Phakhin and Smith were arrested on June 28, 2017 in Rancho Cordova, north of San Francisco, after their SUV was spotted by police parked the wrong way.
Officers began searching the car after a records check revealed that Smith had an outstanding warrant in Arkansas.
Maiya was found underneath blankets in the back seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Topics: demons

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran executes nurse convicted of murdering boy
0
World
US Navy SEAL acquitted of murder in killing of captive in Iraq

Uganda’s popstar MP Bobi Wine to contest 2021 presidential vote

Updated 24 July 2019
AFP
0

Uganda’s popstar MP Bobi Wine to contest 2021 presidential vote

  • Wine has long hinted he would throw his hat into the ring and take on Museveni, who has been in power for over three decades
  • Wine entered parliament in 2017, and has emerged as a leading critic of Museveni, 74, in a country where the median age is less than 16
Updated 24 July 2019
AFP
0

KAMPALA: Ugandan pop star turned leading opposition figure Bobi Wine on Wednesday officially announced he would take on veteran President Yoweri Museveni in 2021 national elections.
Wine has long hinted he would throw his hat into the ring and take on Museveni, who has been in power for over three decades, leaving Uganda’s youthful population hungry for change.
“On behalf of the people of Uganda I am challenging you (Museveni) to a free and fair election in 2021,” the singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, announced at an event at his home in Kampala.
Wine was wearing a red tie and his signature red beret, which he has called a “symbol of resistance,” a look copied by dozens of supporters of his “People Power” movement — which he has yet to register as a political party.
As a pop star Bobi Wine, 37, blended lyrics on social justice and poverty with catchy Afrobeat rhythms, earning him committed fans among Uganda’s often poor urban youth.
He took on the nickname of “His Excellency the Ghetto President.”
Wine entered parliament in 2017, and has emerged as a leading critic of Museveni, 74, in a country where the median age is less than 16.
One of Wine’s songs contains the lyrics “freedom fighters become dictators,” while others hint that Museveni has stayed in power too long.
He has faced repeated arrests while authorities have frustrated his efforts to perform.
Wine was most recently arrested in April for allegedly staging an illegal protest in 2018 — charges fellow opposition MPs decried as ridiculous — but was released from jail after just a few days in prison.
He is also facing treason charges after he and 30 other opposition politicians were arrested in August last year for allegedly stoning Museveni’s convoy following a campaign rally.
He accused security forces of torturing and beating him while in custody — which authorities denied.
“I know the danger I am going to face to challenge Museveni but I have been encouraged by Ugandans that am the leader they want... and I have accepted that challenge and I have offered my candidature,” Wine told AFP after the event Wednesday.
“Come the presidential elections I will be on the ballot as a presidential candidate and with the massive support we have as People Power, victory is ours.”
Wine said he had put together a team that would “traverse the country to deliver a message of change.”
He said he held the event at his home after several hotels turned him down out of fear.
Uganda’s opposition has for two decades been dominated by 62-year-old Kizza Besigye, Museveni’s former friend and personal physician, who has lost four successive elections and also been arrested countless times.
Earlier this year Uganda’s Supreme Court upheld a decision to remove an age cap of 75 for presidential contenders, paving the way for Museveni to run again in 2021.
In his address launching his campaign team, Wine urged supporters to “remember that this country is bigger than all of us.”
“Uganda was here before the coming of colonialism, Uganda was there after colonialism. Uganda was there before dictatorship, yes, Uganda will be there after dictatorship. Like we always sing, we are the country, we are the future, we are the change we badly need.”

Topics: Uganda BOBI WINE yoweri museveni

Related

0 photos
World
Ugandan police detain dissident pop star turned MP Bobi Wine
0
World
Uganda’s Museveni signs law removing age cap for president

Latest updates

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
0
Egyptian actor Farouk Al-Fishawi dies at 67
0
Tunisia’s president, 92, hospitalized again
0
Two explosions rock Afghan capital after bus blast
0
Trump vetoes measures blocking arms sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.