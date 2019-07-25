Trump vetoes measures blocking arms sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE

You are here

The US president also pointed to Iran in justifying blocking the resolutions. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 July 2019
AFP
  • Mike Pompeo had said the administration was responding to an emergency caused by regional troublemaker Iran
  • Trump has said that the choice between war and diplomacy with Iran “could go either way”
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed three congressional resolutions barring billions of dollars in weapons sales to countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The resolutions “would weaken America’s global competitiveness and damage the important relationships we share with our allies and partners,” Trump said in letters to the Senate justifying blocking them.
It is the third time the president has employed his veto power since taking office.
The measures cleared Congress this month in a strong rebuke to Trump, whose administration took the extraordinary step of bypassing legislators to approve the sales in May.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said the administration was responding to an emergency caused by regional troublemaker Iran.
But lawmakers including some Senate Republicans said there were no legitimate grounds to circumvent Congress, which has the right to disapprove arms sales.
Critics say the arms sales would aggravate the war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is leading a US-backed coalition that also includes the UAE in a battle against the Iranian-supported Houthi terrorists.
The UN says the conflict has triggered the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
But Trump argued Wednesday that barring the sale of US weapons “would likely prolong the conflict in Yemen and deepen the suffering it causes,” and that “without precision-guided munitions, more — not fewer — civilians are likely to become casualties.”

Iran’s ‘malign activities’

The US president also pointed to Iran in justifying blocking the resolutions.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are “a bulwark against the malign activities of Iran and its proxies in the region,” and the arms sale licenses Congress sought to block enhance their “ability to deter and defend against these threats,” he argued.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared since Trump pulled the US out of a deal with Iran last year that was aimed at curbing its nuclear program, and imposed punishing sanctions.
The US has said it brought down one and possibly two Iranian drones last week, and has blamed Iran for a series of mysterious attacks on tanker ships in strategic Gulf waters.
Tehran shot down an unmanned US aircraft in June, after which Trump announced that he had called off airstrikes on Iran at the last minute because the resulting death toll would have been too high.
Trump has said that the choice between war and diplomacy with Iran “could go either way,” and that he is “okay either way it goes.”

Tunisia’s president, 92, dies in hospital

Updated 54 sec ago
AP
AFP
0

Tunisia’s president, 92, dies in hospital

  • Local media reported the president was hospitalized for unspecified health issues
  • Beji Caid Essebsi said he wont run in the November elections as a younger person should lead the country
Updated 54 sec ago
AP AFP
0

TUNIS: Tunisian media are reporting the country’s 92-year-old president has passed away after being hospitalized for the third time in recent weeks.

Radio station Mosaique and state broadcaster Wataniya have reported Beji Caid Essebsi was hospitalized Wednesday night for unspecified health trouble.
Essebsi’s office did not make an announcement or respond to requests for comment.

He “is in intensive care at the military hospital and things are not going well,” Hafedh Caid Essebsi told AFP earlier.
Essebsi is Tunisia’s first democratically elected president, having won office in 2014 in the wake of the country’s Arab Spring uprising. He recently announced he wouldn’t run in the election scheduled for November, saying a younger person should lead the country.

He was hospitalized twice in June. His office released a video of the president meeting with the defense minister Monday, and Essebsi was visibly weakened, raising concerns about his fitness for office.

