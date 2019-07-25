You are here

Tunisia’s president, 92, dies in hospital

Essebsi was the first democratically elected president of Tunisia. (File/AFP)
TUNIS: Tunisia’s 92-year-old president, Beji Caid Essebsi, a major player in the North African country’s transition to democracy after a 2011 revolution, has died, the presidency said on Thursday.
Essebsi was taken to a military hospital on Wednesday.
A leading figure in the country’s fortunes since 2011, Essebsi was hospitalized late last month and spent a week in hospital after suffering what authorities described as a severe health crisis.
“On Thursday morning, the President of the Republic died at the military hospital in Tunis.. The burial ceremony will be announced later,” the presidency said in statement.
According to the constitution, the speaker of parliament will temporarily serve as president.
Essebsi has been a prominent figure in Tunisia since the overthrow of veteran autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, which was followed by uprisings against authoritarian leaders across the Middle East, including in nearby Libya and Egypt.
Parliamentary elections are expected to be held on Oct. 6 with a presidential vote following on Nov. 17. They will be the third set of polls in which Tunisians have been able to vote freely following the 2011 revolution. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams, William Maclean)

Topics: Tunisia Beji Caid Essebsi

Trump vetoes measures blocking arms sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed three congressional resolutions barring billions of dollars in weapons sales to countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The resolutions “would weaken America’s global competitiveness and damage the important relationships we share with our allies and partners,” Trump said in letters to the Senate justifying blocking them.
It is the third time the president has employed his veto power since taking office.
The measures cleared Congress this month in a strong rebuke to Trump, whose administration took the extraordinary step of bypassing legislators to approve the sales in May.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said the administration was responding to an emergency caused by regional troublemaker Iran.
But lawmakers including some Senate Republicans said there were no legitimate grounds to circumvent Congress, which has the right to disapprove arms sales.
Critics say the arms sales would aggravate the war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is leading a US-backed coalition that also includes the UAE in a battle against the Iranian-supported Houthi terrorists.
The UN says the conflict has triggered the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
But Trump argued Wednesday that barring the sale of US weapons “would likely prolong the conflict in Yemen and deepen the suffering it causes,” and that “without precision-guided munitions, more — not fewer — civilians are likely to become casualties.”

Iran’s ‘malign activities’

The US president also pointed to Iran in justifying blocking the resolutions.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are “a bulwark against the malign activities of Iran and its proxies in the region,” and the arms sale licenses Congress sought to block enhance their “ability to deter and defend against these threats,” he argued.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared since Trump pulled the US out of a deal with Iran last year that was aimed at curbing its nuclear program, and imposed punishing sanctions.
The US has said it brought down one and possibly two Iranian drones last week, and has blamed Iran for a series of mysterious attacks on tanker ships in strategic Gulf waters.
Tehran shot down an unmanned US aircraft in June, after which Trump announced that he had called off airstrikes on Iran at the last minute because the resulting death toll would have been too high.
Trump has said that the choice between war and diplomacy with Iran “could go either way,” and that he is “okay either way it goes.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Trump UAE

