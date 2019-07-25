Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepted a Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia on Thursday, the Saudi

The Iran-backed militia launched the drone from the province of Sanaa in Yemen toward civilian areas in Khamis Mushait, spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Houthi reports claiming that King Khalid airbase was targeted are false and are a reflection of the militia’s desperation, Al-Maliki added.

Continued Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian areas, which are protected by international humanitarian law, are a war crime, the spokesperson asserted, adding that the coalition will continue to fight “these aggressions.”

Another Houthi drone was heading towards Asir region when the Arab Coalition intercepted it on Tuesday.