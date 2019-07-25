You are here

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said Houthi reports claiming that King Khalid airbase was targeted are false and are a reflection of the militia’s desperation. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 July 2019
Arab News
0

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

  • The Iran-backed militia launched the drone from the province of Sanaa in Yemen toward civilian areas
Updated 25 July 2019
Arab News
0

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepted a Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia on Thursday, the Saudi

The Iran-backed militia launched the drone from the province of Sanaa in Yemen toward civilian areas in Khamis Mushait, spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Houthi reports claiming that King Khalid airbase was targeted are false and are a reflection of the militia’s desperation, Al-Maliki added.

Continued Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian areas, which are protected by international humanitarian law, are a war crime, the spokesperson asserted, adding that the coalition will continue to fight “these aggressions.”

Another Houthi drone was heading towards Asir region when the Arab Coalition intercepted it on Tuesday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthis Yemen

Saudi authority extends registration deadline for Quran recitation, Athan competitions

Updated 25 July 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi authority extends registration deadline for Quran recitation, Athan competitions

Updated 25 July 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) announced on Thursday the extension of the registration period for the Quran Recitation and Athan competitions.

The deadline has been moved to August 18, 2019 instead of July 22 to enable all those wishing to register to take part.

The extension of the registration period aims to allow for a large turnout of interested participants from all over the world.

GEA also stated that it will announce the new dates for the next three stages soon.

The number of participants has so far reached 30,000.

Topics: Islam Saudi Arabia

