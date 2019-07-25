You are here

  • Home
  • US warship sails through Taiwan strait amid China tensions
﻿

US warship sails through Taiwan strait amid China tensions

Joint Taiwanese intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance statement said nothing out of the ordinary happened during the ship’s passage. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AP
0

US warship sails through Taiwan strait amid China tensions

  • US Navy Seventh Fleet spokesman said it was a routine transit and legal under international law
  • China threatened to use force against those who stand in the way of them reuniting Taiwan
Updated 20 sec ago
AP
0

TAIPEI: Taiwan says the US Navy is free to sail through its strait after an American warship did so shortly following warnings from Beijing against foreign interference in its relationship with the island.
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Thursday the warship sailed northward through the Taiwan Strait. It said joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance task force was monitoring surrounding waters from start to finish and nothing “unusual” took place.
Commander Clay Doss, a spokesman for the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet, said the “USS Antietam conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” Wednesday to Thursday “in accordance with international law.”
China on Wednesday warned that it could use force against anyone who intervenes in its efforts to reunify Taiwan, a democratically-governed island which China considers its territory.

Topics: Taiwan China US

Related

0
World
China says it won’t rule out using force to reunify Taiwan
0
Offbeat
Taiwanese ‘graffiti village’ eases elderly loneliness

Two explosions rock Afghan capital after bus blast

Updated 25 July 2019
Reuters
0

Two explosions rock Afghan capital after bus blast

  • Afghan police said a magnetic bomb was attached to the vehicle
  • There are no reports on casualties from the second bombing in the city
Updated 25 July 2019
Reuters
0

KABUL: Two explosions went off in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Thursday, minutes after a bus carrying government employees was hit by a blast, killing five people, government officials said.

“One explosion occurred near the bus blast site and the second hit the eastern part of the city,” said Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry.

Casualties were feared, he said.

At least five people were killed and 10 wounded when a bomb attached to the bus carrying government employees went off, officials said earlier.

A witness near the site of the bus blast said a minibus had caught fire and he could see several injured people and bodies.

No militant group claimed responsibility for any of the three blasts.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Suicide Attack

Related

0
World
Afghans react angrily to Trump’s boast that the US could ‘wipe Afghanistan off the face of the Earth’
0
World
Mired in poverty, Afghans bring their children to work

Latest updates

US warship sails through Taiwan strait amid China tensions
0
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
0
Egyptian actor Farouk Al-Fishawi dies at 67
0
Tunisia’s president, 92, hospitalized again
0
Two explosions rock Afghan capital after bus blast
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.