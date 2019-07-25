You are here

Families of Daesh fighters to sue Australia over repatriation

Some of the Daesh wives were dragged into the ME by their husbands. Above, SDF fighters interrogate men suspected of belonging to Daesh. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 July 2019
AFP
Families of Daesh fighters to sue Australia over repatriation

  • Australia passed “temporary exclusion orders” legislation to prevent ex-Daesh fighters from returning for up to 2 years
  • Lawyers said Australia has a legal obligation to protect its citizens abroad
Updated 25 July 2019
AFP
SYDNEY: Australia faces a lawsuit aimed at forcing the government to repatriate Daesh fighters’ wives and children from a Syrian refugee camp, lawyers for their families told AFP Thursday.
The threat of a lawsuit comes the same day as parliament passed legislation to prevent Australian citizens who have fought for the Daesh from returning home for up to two years under so-called “temporary exclusion orders.”
Lawyers for the Australia-based families of nearly 30 women and children currently held in Syria’s Al-Hawl camp said the firm was preparing to refer their case to the Federal Court in coming days.
Sarah Condon, of the Melbourne law firm Stary Norton Halphen, said the government had a legal obligation to protect Australian civilians abroad and called for a timeframe for the extraction of the families living in conditions she described as “increasingly volatile and dangerous.”
“The urgency therefore arises from the hellish conditions of the camp, and the psychological damage that is caused to children when they are being indefinitely detained,” Condon told AFP.
Eight orphans of two Australian Daesh fighters were removed from the camp in June into the care of Australian officials.
“We understand that it is not an easy logistical task, and that it may take time,” Condon said of repatriating the remaining families.
“We know that it is a possible task however, as they have already successfully returned two families to Australia — we commend those efforts, and urge the efforts to be extended to all women and children.”
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said he had “a lot of sympathy” for children born to foreign fighters abroad, but the government had to be “cognizant of the threat” that some of the women and older children could pose if they were to return.
“Some women have been dragged by their husbands into the Middle East in horrific circumstances and there are others who are willing participants and are an equal threat to Australians,” he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.
The fate of foreign fighters and their families has become a significant problem for governments as the conflict against Daesh draws to a close.
Similar legal action has been launched against the French and German governments, and several European countries have repatriated children from Syria in recent months.
Dutton has said the government was aware of 80 Australians who remained in active conflict zones after traveling to Iraq and Syria.
Condon’s firm said it has identified at least 40 Australian children in Al-Hawl camp alone, an unknown number of whom were born abroad.

Indonesia hopes for more airport Hajj clearance next year

Updated 35 min 22 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA
Indonesia hopes for more airport Hajj clearance next year

  • ndonesian pilgrims have benefited from the initiative since it was introduced last year in Soekarno Hatta Airport in Tangerang, Banten province
  • About 40 Saudi immigration officials have been assigned to work in the clearance process during the 30-day Hajj departure period
Updated 35 min 22 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA
JAKARTA: Indonesia hopes fast tracking for its Hajj pilgrims, known as the “Makkah Road” initiative, will be expanded to at least two more airports in Java next year, which serve as embarkation points from the country’s most populated island and its neighbors, a government official said Thursday.
Indonesian pilgrims have benefited from the initiative since it was introduced last year in Soekarno Hatta Airport in Tangerang, Banten province, which serves pilgrims from Lampung, West Java and Banten provinces as well as Jakarta.
About 40 Saudi immigration officials have been assigned to work in the clearance process during the 30-day Hajj departure period.
Last year, fast tracking processed 30 percent of Indonesia’s pilgrims.
“Even though it was introduced last year, the service is still only available in Soekarno Hatta Airport. To be able to provide it in other airports would depend on the availability of Saudi immigration officials and whether the other airports have the infrastructure to support it,” Ramadhan Harisman, the secretary of religious affair’s directorate general for Hajj and Umrah services, told Arab News.
He said Indonesia hoped to eventually fast-track Hajj immigration clearance services at all 13 airports that ran routes to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.
“Next year we hope to be able to have the fast-track clearance in Surabaya and Solo. The two airports there are also among the busiest, serving a huge number of pilgrims” Harisman said.
“The two airports are ready, we just need to finalize it with Saudi officials,” he added.
The Surabaya Airport will this year serve 38,150 pilgrims from East Java, Bali and East Nusa Tenggara, while Solo airport will serve 34,171 pilgrims from Central Java and Yogyakarta.
If the fast-track clearance is provided in the two airports in addition to Jakarta, the service would be able to process up to 140,000 pilgrims or more than 60 percent out of Indonesia’s pilgrims.
Indonesia is sending the largest number of Hajj pilgrims this year after it received an increase in its Hajj quota to 231,000 pilgrims.
Harisman said the number of pilgrims that have departed as per 25 July is 134,648 and the last departure is scheduled to take place on August 5. At least 17 have died during the pilgrimage, including a man from from Indramayu, West Java, who died on the plane just two hours before it arrived in King Abdul Aziz airport earlier this week.

