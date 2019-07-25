Britain tasks navy with accompanying British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz

LONDON: Britain’s navy will accompany British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz in order to defend freedom of navigation after Iran seized a tanker, its ministry of defense said on Thursday.
“The Royal Navy has been tasked to accompany British-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz, either individually or in groups, should sufficient notice be given of their passage,” a British government spokesman said in a statement.
“Freedom of navigation is crucial for the global trading system and world economy, and we will do all we can to defend it.”
