Saudi authority extends registration deadline for Quran recitation, Athan competitions

Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) announced on Thursday the extension of the registration period for the Quran Recitation and Athan competitions.

The deadline has been moved to August 18, 2019 instead of July 22 to enable all those wishing to register to take part.

The extension of the registration period aims to allow for a large turnout of interested participants from all over the world.

GEA also stated that it will announce the new dates for the next three stages soon.

The number of participants has so far reached 30,000.