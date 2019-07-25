De Beers curbs diamond supply as earnings drop

You are here

Diamonds are displayed during a visit to the De Beers Global Sightholder Sales (GSS) in Gaborone, Botswana November 24, 2015. (Reuters/File Photo)
Reuters
Reuters
LONDON: Anglo American’s diamond subsidiary De Beers is scaling back production after trade tensions between the US and China contributed to a 27% first-half fall in diamond earnings, its CEO said.
De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver cited a range of factors in an interview, including trade tensions, the US government shut-down that ended in January and Hong Kong anti-government protests, which he said had left the diamond market in a state “not dissimilar from 2014-15.”
The diamond market was weak in 2014-15 in the run-up to a deep commodity price fall linked to declining Chinese demand for raw materials.
“A nasty cocktail is affecting the mid-stream, with too much polished (diamonds), financial pressure from the banks and a slow down in demand for jewelry,” he said.
But demand was still expected to grow in the US market, the world’s biggest, meaning stock levels should become more balanced in the second half of the year, Cleaver said.
De Beers is working with its customers and limiting supply, the company said. In the first half it reduced rough diamond production 11% year-on-year.
While the diamond division fell, Anglo American on Thursday reported a 19% increase in overall first-half underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), largely because of high iron ore prices.
The group cites future diamond demand as one of the principle risks it faces.
De Beers has been fighting competition from laboratory-grown diamonds by producing its own synthetic diamonds from its Element Six subsidiary at a lower cost than peers.
The impact had been to reduce overall wholesale prices for laboratory-grown diamonds by around 60%.
Cleaver said De Beers was still working to eliminate what he said was customer confusion concerning the difference between mined diamonds and those produced in laboratories.
De Beers is banking on a long-term future for natural diamonds and is investing $468 million in a new vessel to mine diamonds off the coast of Namibia.
Cleaver said the project was on track to add an estimated 500,000 carats per year from 2022.

LONDON: The European Investment Bank (EIB) will not do any new lending in Turkey linked to the government until at least the end of the year while it carries out a strategy review.

The move is part of a EU decision earlier this month to symbolically punish Turkey over what it calls “illegal” drilling for oil and gas off Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean.

“As the EU Bank, the EIB will follow the Council’s recommendations and, notably, will take a restrictive approach towards the submission of new lending operations to its Board for approval for the rest of the year,” an EIB spokeswoman told Reuters.

The EIB, which is Turkey’s biggest single lender, has spent between €0.4 billion ($446 million) and €2.2 billion ($2.45 billion) a year in the country over the past three years, while nothing has been invested so far in 2019.

The freeze is not currently expected to affect private sector projects and the bank could still sign around €350 million worth of deals before the end of the year if it gets the green light from EU finance ministers on the EIB board.

“A review of the bank’s strategic orientations of its lending activities in Turkey is scheduled for later this year,” the spokeswoman added.

Turkey has said that any EU funding cuts will not affect its drilling off Cyprus.

The dispute stems from overlapping claims to regional waters by Turkey and Cyprus linked to the split of the island between Greek and Turkish Cypriots. 

Ankara rejects agreements the internationally recognised Cypriot government has reached with other Mediterranean states on maritime economic zones.

Turkey has told energy firms not to work with the Cypriot government and sent ships to drill off the island, divided since a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a Greek-inspired coup.

On top of the EIB move, EU foreign ministers have suspended negotiations on a Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement, said they will curb high-level diplomatic contacts for the time being and have proposed cutting pre-EU accession assistance to Turkey.

