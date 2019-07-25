You are here

  • Home
  • UK PM Johnson uses first address to attack Corbyn over Iran links, urges EU to renegotiate Brexit deal
﻿

UK PM Johnson uses first address to attack Corbyn over Iran links, urges EU to renegotiate Brexit deal

A handout photograph taken and released by the UK Parliament on July 25, 2019 shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking in the Houses of Parliament in central London. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
0

UK PM Johnson uses first address to attack Corbyn over Iran links, urges EU to renegotiate Brexit deal

  • Johnson pledged to deliver Brexit and a “broader and bolder future”
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
0

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took a swipe at opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn and his links with Iranian "mullahs" and an Iranian-funded news channel during his first address to the House of Commons on Thursday.

Commenting on the growing tensions between the UK and the Tehran regime, Johnson said Corbyn was a "gentleman being paid by Press TV, who repeatedly sides with the mullahs of Tehran rather than our friends in the United States over what is happening in the Persian Gulf," using a phrase to refer to the Iranian seizure of a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

“How incredible that we should even think about entrusting this gentleman with the stewardship of this country’s security,” he added.

His comments came after Iran seized the Stena Impero tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, something the UK government has called an act of "piracy."

During his campaign to become new Conservative leader and UK prime minister, Jeremy Hunt told Britain’s parliament on Monday that under international law, Iran had “no right” to board the ship.

Hunt also said on Monday said Britain wanted to establish a European-led maritime protection force in the Gulf but emphasized that London was not seeking a confrontation with Iran.

During his address, Johnson also urged the EU to rethink its refusal to renegotiate the Brexit deal, setting himself on a collision course with both the bloc and his own lawmakers over his vow to leave the EU by Oct. 31.

Johnson pledged to deliver Brexit and a “broader and bolder future.”

Rejecting the Brexit withdrawal agreement negotiated by his predecessor Theresa May, he insisted that while he wanted a deal, it could only happen if the EU budged, especially on an insurance policy for the Irish border that has been rejected by UK lawmakers.

“I hope that the EU will be equally ready and that they will rethink their current refusal to make any changes to the Withdrawal Agreement,” he said. “If they do not, we will, of course, have to leave — the UK — without an agreement.”

The EU repeated, for the umpteenth time, its insistence that it will not renegotiate the agreement on the terms of Britain’s departure that it struck with May.

“The European Union’s position remains unchanged. ... We will not reopen the withdrawal agreement,” said European Commission chief spokeswoman Mina Andreeva.

Without a divorce deal, Britain faces a chaotic Brexit that economists warn would disrupt trade by imposing tariffs and customs checks between Britain and the bloc. They say that could send the value of the pound plummeting and plunge the UK into recession.

Nonetheless Johnson, who won an election of Conservative members to replace May as party leader and prime minister, has vowed to complete Brexit and silence “the doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters” who believe it can’t be done.

But details remain scarce about how Johnson’s government would alleviate the economic shock if Britain crashed out of the EU’s huge free-trading bloc, ripping up decades of agreements regulating everything from aviation to drugs to telecommunications.

Johnson has less than 100 days to make good on his promise to deliver Brexit by Oct. 31. Yet Britain will struggle to get the bloc’s full attention during August, a sleepy holiday period in much of Europe, and the UK Parliament is due to start a six-week summer break on Friday.

He said he was ready to talk to EU leaders “whenever they are ready to do so,” and also promised to “turbo-charge” planning for a no-deal exit, with millions more allocated to a public information campaign for citizens and businesses.

Johnson also held the first meeting of his new Cabinet, which he has filled with loyal Brexit supporters. They include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Treasury chief Sajid Javid, Home Secretary Priti Patel and House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg. Many of them worked with Johnson in the 2016 referendum campaign to leave the EU, as did much of Johnson’s new backroom staff.

Topics: Boris Johnson EU Brexit deal

Related

0
World
Irish PM says Johnson call for new Brexit deal ‘not in real world’
0
World
UK PM Johnson promises a bold new Brexit deal

Facebook to create privacy panel, pay $5bn to US to settle allegations

Updated 24 July 2019
Reuters
0

Facebook to create privacy panel, pay $5bn to US to settle allegations

  • As part of the settlement, Facebook will agree to create a board committee on privacy
  • It will also agree to new executive certifications that users’ privacy is being properly protected
Updated 24 July 2019
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: The Federal Trade Commission is set to announce on Wednesday that Facebook Inc. has agreed to a sweeping settlement of significant allegations it mishandled user privacy and pay $5 billion, two people briefed on the matter said.
As part of the settlement, Facebook will agree to create a board committee on privacy and will agree to new executive certifications that users’ privacy is being properly protected, the people said.
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg will have to certify every three months that the company is properly safeguarding user privacy, a person briefed on the matter said.
The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that the FTC will allege Facebook misled users about its handling of their phone numbers and its use of two-factor authentication as part of a wide-ranging complaint that accompanies a settlement ending the government’s privacy probe, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Separately, the US Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to announce a related settlement with Facebook for around $100 million over allegations it failed to disclose risks to investors over its privacy practices. The Wall Street Journal reported the SEC settlement earlier.
The Post also reported the FTC also plans to allege Facebook provided insufficient information to about 30 million users about a facial recognition tool, an issue identified earlier by Consumer Reports.
The settlement comes amid growing concern among US policymakers about the privacy of online users and have sparked calls for new legal protections in Congress. Separately, the US Justice Department said late Tuesday it is launching a broad antitrust probe into the competitive practices of large tech companies like Facebook.
Two people briefed on the matter confirmed the Post report the FTC will not require Facebook to admit guilt as part of the settlement. The settlement will need to be approved by a federal judge and will contain other significant allegations of privacy lapses, the people said.
The fine will mark the largest civil penalty ever paid to the FTC.
The FTC and Facebook declined to comment.
The FTC confirmed in March 2018 it had opened an investigation into allegations Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. The probe has focused on whether the data sharing violated a 2011 consent agreement between Facebook and the regulator and then widened to include other privacy allegations.
A person briefed on the matter said the phone number, facial recognition and two-factor authentication issues were not part of the initial Cambridge Analytica probe.
Some in Congress have criticized the reported $5 billion penalty, noting Facebook in 2018 had $55.8 billion in revenue and $22.1 billion in net income. Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican, said last week the fine should be $50 billion.
While the deal resolves a major regulatory headache for Facebook, the Silicon Valley firm still faces further potential antitrust probes as the FTC and Justice Department undertake a wide-ranging review of competition among the biggest US tech companies. Facebook is also facing public criticism from President Donald Trump and others about its planned cryptocurrency Libra over concerns about privacy and money laundering.
The Cambridge Analytica missteps, as well as anger over hate speech and misinformation on its platform, have prompted calls from people ranging from presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren to a Facebook co-founder, Chris Hughes, for the government to force the social media giant to sell Instagram, which it bought in 2012, and WhatsApp, purchased in 2014.
But the company’s core business has proven resilient, as Facebook blew past earnings estimates in the past two quarters. Facebook is set to report earnings on Wednesday.

Topics: Facebook US

Related

0
Business & Economy
Major economies raise red flags over Facebook’s Libra
0
Business & Economy
Facebook’s Libra currency under fire

Latest updates

Latest Saudi Season offers adrenaline-fueled activities
0
Flying Frenchman fails in Channel crossing bid
0
Malaysia relaunches China-backed rail deal after cost cut
0
More than 100 migrants missing off Libyan coast
0
VW operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.