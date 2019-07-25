You are here

India's parliament approves changes to right to information law despite protests

Activists shout slogans during a protest against the amendments to the Right to Information (RTI) Act in the Lok Sabha of the Indian parliament, in New Delhi on July 25, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 25 July 2019
Reuters
  • The Right to Information Act, enacted in 2005, allows citizens to seek information from public bodies
  • The amendment bill was passed in the upper house of the parliament late on Thursday
NEW DELHI: India’s parliament on Thursday passed an amendment to the right to information law despite protests from activists who say the changes would diminish the independence of the commissioners who administer it.
The Right to Information Act, enacted in 2005, allows citizens to seek information from public bodies.
The amendment gives the government the power to fix the term and salary of the information commissioners, who are the final authorities to which citizens can appeal to seek information.
Before the changes to law, their terms were fixed at five years and the salaries were on par with those of the country’s election commissioners.
By giving the government the power to decide their salaries and terms, the changes would compromise the independence of the information commissioners, activists and several former information commissioners say.
“If they (information commissioners) are beholden to the government for their salary, tenure and terms of service, they will be under an obligation,” said Wajahat Habibullah, a former information commissioner.
“This goes even for those with the most undoubted integrity ... You don’t really have to be corrupt to toe the government line then,” he told reporters, alongside other former colleagues.
The government rejects complaints that the bill compromises the autonomy of the commissioners.
It has said the changes are needed as the salaries of election commissioners and the information commissioners could not be on par, since they have different mandates.
The amendment bill was passed in the upper house of the parliament late on Thursday with a voice vote as the entire opposition walked out after the government rejected its demand for the bill to be referred to a parliamentary committee for deliberation.
India’s lower house of parliament, which is dominated by the ruling Bharatiyra Janata Party-led coalition, had passed the amendment bill on Monday.

Suicide blast on Mogadishu mayor’s office meant for UN envoy, says al-Shabab group

Updated 26 July 2019
ABDI GULED | AP
Suicide blast on Mogadishu mayor's office meant for UN envoy, says al-Shabab group

  • Wednesday’s attack killed seven and seriously wounded Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman
  • Al-Shabab’s military spokesman told local media that UN envoy James Swan was the intended target
Updated 26 July 2019
ABDI GULED | AP
MOGADISHU, Somalia: A rare female suicide bomber used in the deadly Al-Shabab attack in the office of Mogadishu’s mayor was aiming for the American who is the new UN envoy to Somalia and had left the office just minutes earlier, the extremist group and officials said.
The death toll in Wednesday’s attack rose to seven and the seriously wounded Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman was in a coma Thursday. He and other officials were expected to be airlifted to Qatar for treatment, said Mohamed Ahmed, a government official at the Mogadishu hospital treating the mayor.
The new UN envoy, James Swan, was the bomber’s intended target, Abdiaziz Abu Musab, Al-Shabab’s military spokesman, told local media.
Capt. Mohamed Hussein, a senior police officer, said the female bomber walked into a security meeting and blew herself up a few yards away from the mayor. It was just the fourth time the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab had been known to use a female suicide bomber.
Swan had paid the Somali capital’s mayor a brief visit and left the compound less than an hour before the bombing, an official at the mayor’s office told The Associated Press.
In a statement, Swan condemned “this heinous attack, which not only demonstrates a violent disregard for the sanctity of human life, but also targets Somalis working to improve the lives of their fellow Somalis.” The US ambassador to Somalia, Donald Yamamoto, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack.
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said that “any threats against any UN personnel anywhere in the world are a matter of grave concern for the secretary-general” and the UN reviews its security after such attacks.
“We want to make sure that all of our personnel everywhere are protected and able to go about their work free of any hindrance and free of any threats,” Haq said, adding that Guterres will be writing to Swan and the UN staff in Somalia to express “solidarity with their work and our concern for their safety.”
It was not clear how the bomber managed to enter the mayor’s office, as visitors are required to pass through at least four metal detectors. Some security officials said the attacker might have bribed corrupt officials.
Al-Shabab often targets government buildings such as the presidential palace and other high-profile parts of Mogadishu with bombings. The Somalia-based group was chased out of Mogadishu years ago but still controls parts of the Horn of Africa nation’s south and central regions and is a frequent target of US airstrikes.
The security officials said Wednesday’s attack appeared to be a shift in tactics, as the extremists in the past had rarely managed to infiltrate heavily fortified government buildings without first detonating one or more vehicle bombs.

