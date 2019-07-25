You are here

Left-wing Israeli parties unite to counter Netanyahu

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, left, attends the launch of the Democratic Union list, which he formed with newly elected Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz, right, and Stav Shaffir, center, formerly of the Labour party, in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv. (AFP)
Updated 25 July 2019
AFP
TEL AVIV: Left-wing Meretz and the new party of former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak said Thursday they had formed an alliance to boost the bloc ahead of September’s general election.
Such a union could be the catalyst for further mergers among the smaller parties splintering both the left-wing and right-wing votes.
Meretz barely passed the threshold in snap polls held in April, which saw Netanyahu and his right-wing and religious allies win a majority.
And opinion surveys have predicted Barak’s new party formed in late June would not make it into parliament come September.
“The democratic union we founded expresses the desire of a large group in the country in the face of corruption, racism, coercion, occupation and (social) gaps,” newly-elected Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz, who leads the list, said at the alliance’s launch in Tel Aviv.
The union was facilitated by Stav Shaffir who quit Labour, placed second on the list, and comes after Labour’s head Amir Peretz ruled out joining forces with Meretz.
Barak said the merger was “the first step in bringing Israel back on track and ensuring its future as a Jewish, democratic and Zionist state.”
Netanyahu over the weekend surpassed founding father David Ben-Gurion as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, first at the helm between 1996-1999 and then again since 2009.
His apparent victory in the April polls turned sour after he failed to form a coalition government and opted instead for new elections on September 17, while under the threat of possible indictment on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges.

Topics: Israel Ehud Barak Nitzan Horowitz Bemjamin Netanyahu

More than 100 migrants missing off Libyan coast

Updated 25 July 2019
AFP
TRIPOLI: More than 100 migrants were missing after their boat sank off the coast of Libya in what might be the worst tragedy in the Mediterranean this year, aid agencies said Thursday.
“The sinking took place off the coast of the city of Khoms,” some 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Tripoli, said Safa Msehli, spokesperson for the International Organization of Migration in Libya.
About 145 migrants were rescued by the Libyan coast guard, and survivors had reported that about 150 people remained missing, she said.
General Ayoub Kacem, a spokesman for the Libyan navy, said that “134 migrants were rescued and a body recovered, while 115 other migrants are still missing.”
“A wooden boat carrying around 250 people, including women and children, sank some five nautical miles from the coast, according to witness testimony from the migrants who survived,” Kacem said in a statement.
The charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said as many as 250 migrants were still missing.
The migrants had been apparently headed out to sea on three boats lashed together, MSF mission chief Julien Raickman told AFP by telephone.
He said survivors had reported a total of almost 400 people on board.
Kacem said most of the rescued migrants were from Ethiopia while others were Palestinians and Sudanese. The coast guard was waiting for authorities to provide accommodation for them.
The head of the UN refugee agency Filippo Grandi tweeted that it was “the worst Mediterranean tragedy of this year.”
“Restoring rescue at sea, ending refugee + migrant detention in Libya, increasing safe pathways out of Libya must happen NOW, before it is too late for many more desperate people,” he added.
The capsize came only a few weeks after some 68 migrants died when an Italy-bound boat sank off Tunisia.
That vessel, filled with mostly African migrants, tipped over shortly after setting out from the Libyan town of Zuwara, west of Tripoli, with the aim of reaching Italy.
Libya, which has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 uprising that killed president Muammar Qaddafi, has long been a major transit route for migrants, especially from sub-Saharan Africa, desperate to reach Europe.
Humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee said Sunday it had relaunched rescue efforts off Libya seven months after abandoning operations as European ports refused to accept the migrants.
The Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking will “conduct search and rescue activities in the central Mediterranean” for SOS Mediterranee and MSF, the group said in a statement.
It said the exodus from Libya was “one of the most perilous sea crossings in the world.”
After nearly three years of operations in which it rescued some 30,000 migrants, the Aquarius had been forced to cease operations because of what the group said was obstruction by some European countries.
Italy’s populist-dominated government has become particularly hard-line against accepting undocumented migrants on its territory.

Topics: Libya Khoms migrants

