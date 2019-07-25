You are here

  • Home
  • British Airways resumes Cairo flights after security review
﻿

British Airways resumes Cairo flights after security review

British Airways said Thursday it would resume flights to Cairo following a week’s suspension, having reviewed its security measures. (File/AP)
Updated 25 July 2019
AFP
0

British Airways resumes Cairo flights after security review

  • BA flights to and from the Egyptian capital will start again on Friday
  • The flag carrier suspended flights on Saturday as a precautionary measure
Updated 25 July 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: British Airways said Thursday it would resume flights to Cairo following a week’s suspension, having reviewed its security measures.
BA flights to and from the Egyptian capital will start again on Friday, it said in a statement.
The flag carrier suspended flights on Saturday as a precautionary measure.
“Following a thorough assessment of the security arrangements, we are pleased that our service to and from Cairo will resume from Friday,” BA said.
“The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so.”
German carrier Lufthansa also said it was suspending flights to Cairo from Munich and Frankfurt just for last Saturday.
The airlines, two of the biggest in Europe, gave little explanation as to what triggered the moves.
An estimated 415,000 British nationals visited Egypt in 2018.
In its travel advice for British nationals heading to Egypt, the Foreign Office in London warns: “There’s a heightened risk of terrorism against aviation.
“Additional security measures are in place for flights departing from Egypt to the UK. You should co-operate fully with security officials at airports.”

Topics: British Airways Cairo

Related

0
Middle-East
Egypt expresses dismay to UK envoy over British Airways flight suspension
0
Middle-East
British Airways, Lufthansa suspend Cairo flights on security grounds

More than 100 migrants missing off Libyan coast

Updated 25 July 2019
AFP
0

More than 100 migrants missing off Libyan coast

  • About 145 migrants were rescued by the Libyan coast guard, and survivors have reported that about 150 people remain missing
  • The migrants had been apparently headed out to sea on three boats lashed together
Updated 25 July 2019
AFP
0

TRIPOLI: More than 100 migrants were missing after their boat sank off the coast of Libya in what might be the worst tragedy in the Mediterranean this year, aid agencies said Thursday.
“The sinking took place off the coast of the city of Khoms,” some 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Tripoli, said Safa Msehli, spokesperson for the International Organization of Migration in Libya.
About 145 migrants were rescued by the Libyan coast guard, and survivors had reported that about 150 people remained missing, she said.
General Ayoub Kacem, a spokesman for the Libyan navy, said that “134 migrants were rescued and a body recovered, while 115 other migrants are still missing.”
“A wooden boat carrying around 250 people, including women and children, sank some five nautical miles from the coast, according to witness testimony from the migrants who survived,” Kacem said in a statement.
The charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said as many as 250 migrants were still missing.
The migrants had been apparently headed out to sea on three boats lashed together, MSF mission chief Julien Raickman told AFP by telephone.
He said survivors had reported a total of almost 400 people on board.
Kacem said most of the rescued migrants were from Ethiopia while others were Palestinians and Sudanese. The coast guard was waiting for authorities to provide accommodation for them.
The head of the UN refugee agency Filippo Grandi tweeted that it was “the worst Mediterranean tragedy of this year.”
“Restoring rescue at sea, ending refugee + migrant detention in Libya, increasing safe pathways out of Libya must happen NOW, before it is too late for many more desperate people,” he added.
The capsize came only a few weeks after some 68 migrants died when an Italy-bound boat sank off Tunisia.
That vessel, filled with mostly African migrants, tipped over shortly after setting out from the Libyan town of Zuwara, west of Tripoli, with the aim of reaching Italy.
Libya, which has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 uprising that killed president Muammar Qaddafi, has long been a major transit route for migrants, especially from sub-Saharan Africa, desperate to reach Europe.
Humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee said Sunday it had relaunched rescue efforts off Libya seven months after abandoning operations as European ports refused to accept the migrants.
The Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking will “conduct search and rescue activities in the central Mediterranean” for SOS Mediterranee and MSF, the group said in a statement.
It said the exodus from Libya was “one of the most perilous sea crossings in the world.”
After nearly three years of operations in which it rescued some 30,000 migrants, the Aquarius had been forced to cease operations because of what the group said was obstruction by some European countries.
Italy’s populist-dominated government has become particularly hard-line against accepting undocumented migrants on its territory.

Topics: Libya Khoms migrants

Related

0
World
SOS Mediterranee relaunch migrant rescue missions off Libya
0
World
‘Alan Kurdi’ rescue ship picks up another 44 migrants

Latest updates

TheFace: Somaya Badr, founder and GM of Saudi Arabia’s Art of Heritage group
0
Appetite for veganism has added bite among Saudi youth
0
Suicide blast on Mogadishu mayor’s office meant for UN envoy, says al-Shabab group
0
Reliance-Aramco Indian refinery talks continue
0
Chinese delegation visits SAGIA to explore investment opportunities
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.