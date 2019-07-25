Activists say 10 killed in bombing of Syria rebel stronghold

You are here

The strikes hit opposition-held territory in Idlib, Aleppo and Hama provinces that is home to 3 million people.
  The airstrikes are the latest in a government offensive in this part of Syria that has displaced hundreds of thousands since April inside the enclave
BEIRUT: Airstrikes pounded villages and towns throughout Syria’s rebel stronghold on Thursday, killing at least 10 civilians, some of them buried under the rubble of flattened buildings, activists and rescuers said.
The strikes hit opposition-held territory in Idlib, Aleppo and Hama provinces that is home to 3 million people.
Syrian Civil Defense rescuers, known as White Helmets, reported that four people killed in the village of Kfar Rouma and the town of Maaret Numan in Idlib, while five were killed in Aleppo province’s town of Atareb and Al-Bawabiya village.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the death toll in those four areas at 11, and said one more person was killed in Hama.
In video posted online, rescuers can be seen using their hands and a hammer drill to remove cement blocks and rubble of a flattened building in Kfar Rouma to reach those buried underneath. When a young boy is pulled out, covered in dust and his jeans torn, voices are heard, shouting, “God is Great.” He was immediately taken to an ambulance parked by the rubble.
The airstrikes are the latest in a government offensive in this part of Syria that has displaced hundreds of thousands since April inside the enclave. It has also targeted infrastructure and hospitals, a tactic used throughout the eight-year Syrian civil war to empty out opposition areas.
Despite the intense violence, the government offensive has stalled, with limited advance of its troops, helped by Russian airstrikes, into the edge of the enclave where the main fighters are dominated by militant groups.
But the violence has taken a heavy toll on civilians. The UN said Thursday at least 400 people were killed in the violence while 440,000 people were displaced between late April and July 14.
Save the Children and a local partner, Hurras Network, say at least 90 children were killed in the three-month onslaught on the northwestern enclave. The UN children’s agency says all eight water facilities in Idlib’s southern district of Maaret Al-Numan have been knocked out in airstrikes — facilities that provide water to nearly 250,000 people. Several hospitals were also destroyed or put out of service while rescuers were killed in what rights groups called deliberate targeting.
The US State Department said Tuesday the Syrian and Russian attacks that “deliberately strike civilian infrastructure” are an “act of desperation” that threatens the political process. It called for the return to a cease-fire that was negotiated in September last year and sponsored by Russia, and Iran, allies of the Syrian government and Turkey, which backs the opposition.

TRIPOLI: More than 100 migrants were missing after their boat sank off the coast of Libya in what might be the worst tragedy in the Mediterranean this year, aid agencies said Thursday.
“The sinking took place off the coast of the city of Khoms,” some 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Tripoli, said Safa Msehli, spokesperson for the International Organization of Migration in Libya.
About 145 migrants were rescued by the Libyan coast guard, and survivors had reported that about 150 people remained missing, she said.
General Ayoub Kacem, a spokesman for the Libyan navy, said that “134 migrants were rescued and a body recovered, while 115 other migrants are still missing.”
“A wooden boat carrying around 250 people, including women and children, sank some five nautical miles from the coast, according to witness testimony from the migrants who survived,” Kacem said in a statement.
The charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said as many as 250 migrants were still missing.
The migrants had been apparently headed out to sea on three boats lashed together, MSF mission chief Julien Raickman told AFP by telephone.
He said survivors had reported a total of almost 400 people on board.
Kacem said most of the rescued migrants were from Ethiopia while others were Palestinians and Sudanese. The coast guard was waiting for authorities to provide accommodation for them.
The head of the UN refugee agency Filippo Grandi tweeted that it was “the worst Mediterranean tragedy of this year.”
“Restoring rescue at sea, ending refugee + migrant detention in Libya, increasing safe pathways out of Libya must happen NOW, before it is too late for many more desperate people,” he added.
The capsize came only a few weeks after some 68 migrants died when an Italy-bound boat sank off Tunisia.
That vessel, filled with mostly African migrants, tipped over shortly after setting out from the Libyan town of Zuwara, west of Tripoli, with the aim of reaching Italy.
Libya, which has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 uprising that killed president Muammar Qaddafi, has long been a major transit route for migrants, especially from sub-Saharan Africa, desperate to reach Europe.
Humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee said Sunday it had relaunched rescue efforts off Libya seven months after abandoning operations as European ports refused to accept the migrants.
The Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking will “conduct search and rescue activities in the central Mediterranean” for SOS Mediterranee and MSF, the group said in a statement.
It said the exodus from Libya was “one of the most perilous sea crossings in the world.”
After nearly three years of operations in which it rescued some 30,000 migrants, the Aquarius had been forced to cease operations because of what the group said was obstruction by some European countries.
Italy’s populist-dominated government has become particularly hard-line against accepting undocumented migrants on its territory.

