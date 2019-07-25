You are here

  • Home
  • Flying Frenchman fails in Channel crossing bid
﻿

Flying Frenchman fails in Channel crossing bid

Franky Zapata stands on his jet-powered "flyboard" as he takes off from Sangatte, northern France. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
0

Flying Frenchman fails in Channel crossing bid

  • Zapata said he was “disappointed,” but would try again
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
0

SANGATTE: A daredevil French inventor has failed in his attempt to fly across the Channel standing on a jet-powered “flyboard,” crashing into the sea but vowing to try again.

Franky Zapata, 40, a former jet-skiing champion, had to be fished out of the Channel by rescuers after falling into the busy shipping lane between France and Britain during a tricky refueling maneuver.

But Zapata, who suffered only a scratched elbow, said afterwards that while he was “disappointed” he would be having another go in the future.

Zapata took off successfully from Sangatte in northern France and had planned to land in Britain at St. Margaret’s Bay outside Dover after a flight of just 20 minutes.

Zapata made contact with the refueling platform due to the waves, forcing him into the sea.

“I am disappointed. Now it’s certain that I will cross again but I don’t know when. I will need to renegotiate with everyone,” he said after being taken back to France.

Zapata had hoped to make the 35-km crossing in 20 minutes, keeping an average speed of 140 km an hour at a height of 15-20 meters above the water.

The flyboard is fueled by kerosene stored in the rider’s backpack.

Zapata carried 47 kg of it on Thursday. But as that would only take him part of the way across the Channel, he needed to pick up a new backpack in mid-Channel for the second half of the trip.

“I think it was just a case of a few meters, even a few centimeters,” said the mayor of Sangatte, Guy Allemand, after the mid-Channel mishap was confirmed.

“Divers jumped right out of the boat to get him back. It was very, very fast,” he said.

In a scene resembling a science fiction film, Zapata had zoomed into the sky at the start of attempt wearing a full body suit, helmet and clutching a joystick to control the device.

Onlookers in Sangatte gasped in astonishment as he soared high above the sea and rapidly became just a tiny speck on the horizon.

In a tribute to past aviation heroes, Zapata had picked the day that marks 110 years since pioneer Louis Bleriot made the first airplane flight across the Channel on July 25, 1909.

His plan had initial snags as French maritime authorities refused to give the project their blessing — while stopping short of an outright ban — due to intense shipping traffic in the Channel.

But the maritime authorities said they lifted their “unfavorable opinion” after receiving guarantees from Zapata about his refueling plans and safety.

For making a new attempt, Zapata will likely have to open new talks with the authorities.

Zapata sprang to national prominence at the July 14 Bastille Day military parade when he soared above the Place de la Concorde in Paris in front of world leaders including President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He carried a rifle during that demonstration and the French defense ministry said it was studying how the flyboard could be used by its troops.

“We created a new way of flying. We don’t use wings. You are like a bird, it is your body that is flying. It is a boyhood dream,” Zapata said ahead of the Channel flight.

“We want to follow a little bit in the footsteps of the pioneers of aviation,” he added.

Zapata’s flyboard, which is about the size of a skateboard, is powered by five small jet engines that allow the rider to fly at speeds of 190 km an hour.

Topics: Franky Zapata

Ukraine seizes Russian tanker in Black Sea

Updated 41 min 27 sec ago
AP
0

Ukraine seizes Russian tanker in Black Sea

  • Authorities said the tanker was involved in blocking Ukrainian vessels from sailing through the Kerch Strait in November
  • The 10-member crew of the Russian tanker were allowed to disembark and leave Ukraine since they were not involved in November’s incident
Updated 41 min 27 sec ago
AP
0

MOSCOW: The Ukrainian Security Service said Thursday it had seized a Russian tanker in a Black Sea port, a move that could undermine an anticipated prisoner swap between the two countries.
The security service said it detained the Russian tanker in a Ukrainian port on Wednesday. Authorities said the tanker was involved in blocking Ukrainian vessels from sailing through the Kerch Strait in November. Russia alleged the vessels breached its territorial waters.
The 10-member crew of the Russian tanker were allowed to disembark and leave Ukraine since they were not involved in November’s incident, Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said.
Russian ships fired on and seized the Ukrainian vessels on Nov. 25 in the Kerch Strait, located between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Ukraine has insisted the vessels were in international waters when Russia intercepted them.
Officials in both countries, which already had strained relations, said earlier this month they were preparing a major prisoner exchange that would include the 24 Ukrainian crew members who were detained in November.
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said the United Nations could not independently verify the circumstances surrounding the incident but “we reiterate the need to refrain from any ratcheting up of actions or rhetoric.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office did not have immediate comment on the incident. Russian officials protested the tanker’s seizure, saying it would dampen the chances of the prisoner swap.
“This is very bad news,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told the state-owned RIA Novosti news agency Thursday. “Someone in Kiev wants a tough throwback to their own provocation on Nov. 25.”
The Ukrainian Security Service, also known as SBU, is still led by an ally of Ukraine’s former president, Petro Poroshenko,
Zelenskiy called Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month for their first conversation since Zelenskiy took office in May. The Ukrainian president, who was a popular comedian before he won an April election, made securing the release of the Ukrainian sailors one of his first priorities.

Topics: Russia Ukraine

Related

0
World
UN court: Russia must free detained Ukraine ships, sailors
0
World
Ukraine’s president-elect offers passports to Russians

Latest updates

Flying Frenchman fails in Channel crossing bid
0
Malaysia relaunches China-backed rail deal after cost cut
0
More than 100 migrants missing off Libyan coast
0
VW operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
0
Nissan to cut 12,500 jobs as crisis deepens after profit wipe out
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.