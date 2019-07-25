You are here

Man United win in Shanghai but lose Bailly to injury

Manchester United's Anthony Martial scores during the match against Tottenham at Hongkou Football Stadium in Shanghai on Thursday. (AFP)
Updated 25 July 2019
AFP
Man United win in Shanghai but lose Bailly to injury

  • Teenager Angel Gomes squeezes in winner 10 minutes from time
Updated 25 July 2019
AFP
SHANGHAI: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left “hoping for the best” after defender Eric Bailly was stretchered off in a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Ivorian appeared to get his foot stuck in the turf at Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai and a concerned Solskjaer said the player had hurt his knee.

Solskjaer, who has been linked with a move for Leicester City central defender Harry Maguire even before losing Bailly, said: “It’s never nice when you get an injury.

“It’s not worth it when you lose one. He’s done his knee but we are not sure how bad it is.

“We need to get back to Manchester and do the scan.

“Let’s hope for the best.”

Bailly, who had only come on as a substitute for Chris Smalling at halftime, was replaced in the 56th minute.

It took the gloss off a satisfactory evening for United, who have now won all four pre-season friendlies.

Teenager Angel Gomes squeezed in the winner 10 minutes from time in what was an occasionally bad-tempered friendly against their Premier League top-four rivals.

French striker Anthony Martial put United ahead in the first half, before Spurs substitute Lucas Moura replied with a scrappy effort in the second.

After wholesale changes from both sides — Solskjaer swapped out all 11 starters at the break —  Spurs had looked the more dangerous, before the 18-year-old Londoner Gomes struck.

The Norwegian Solskjaer, under pressure to prove that he is the man to take United back into the Champions League, named a strong side that included wantaway midfielder Paul Pogba and new signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Counterpart Mauricio Pochettino fielded a more experimental team, but started the England international duo of Dele Alli and Harry Kane, along with new man Tanguy Ndombele.

United nearly took the lead on just four minutes when Martial fired across stand-in goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, but his powerful effort struck the post.

Despite the fierce humidity there was an edge to the International Champions Cup game not always present in pre-season friendlies.

Attacking midfielder Alli, perhaps frustrated after missing a golden chance, was booked on 12 minutes after a second late challenge in front of a full house. He was booed off when subbed on an hour.

Martial, whose United career has threatened to peter out at times, made no mistake on 21 minutes when he rifled the ball under Gazzaniga from close range.

United were incensed when Moussa Sissoko left the sprightly winger James in a heap by the corner flag, suspecting a stamp by the Spurs midfielder.

Tottenham captain Kane angrily waded in and there was a scuffle, with Gazzaniga leaving his goal to join in and several United players also involved.

Andreas Pereira, a combative midfield presence for United, was next to be booked after he cut down Kane. Young Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga was yellow-carded too. United face Norwegian side Kristiansund in their next friendly, on Wednesday, while Spurs play Real Madrid.

Topics: Shanghai Man United

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George want to make history for Clippers

Updated 25 July 2019
AP
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George want to make history for Clippers

  • Leonard and George are already loving the Clippers’ unique vibe, and they see their future together as limitless
Updated 25 July 2019
AP
LOS ANGELES: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George laughed and cheered along with the crowd when the multibillionaire owner of the Los Angeles Clippers waved his arms, stomped his feet and screamed his new players’ praises in a cracking voice.

“Pretty cool! Pretty cool!” Steve Ballmer shouted with glee.

Leonard and George are already loving the Clippers’ unique vibe, and they see their future together as limitless.

Nearly three weeks after these native Southern California superstars shook up the NBA by maneuvering to play together in LA, the Clippers’ new dynamic duo finally made its first public appearance Wednesday in a south Los Angeles community center gym.

“I think we’ve got something special,” said Leonard, the two-time NBA Finals MVP coming off a championship season in Toronto. “We can make history here. We’ve got the right team to do it.”

In explaining their decision to team up with the Clippers, Leonard and George both mentioned the importance of playing near their friends and family. Both were eager to join a team they grew up watching intently from their hometowns in the far-flung LA suburbs during the Clippers’ leaner years.

But Leonard and George seemed to be most impressed by this steady, cerebral franchise’s supporting cast and leadership — everyone from complementary players Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams to front-office architect Jerry West and coach Doc Rivers.

West and Ballmer structured their entire franchise specifically to attract elite talent this summer, and Leonard sees the Clippers as fertile ground to grow another champion quickly.

“It’s an opportunity for us to just build our own, you know what I mean?” Leonard said. “To make history. They haven’t been to a Finals. They haven’t won a Finals. That was something big and exciting for me.”

While Leonard joined the Clippers as a free agent, George got here through a trade with Oklahoma City. The All-NBA first-teamer described his departure from the Thunder as “a mutual thing between the both of us that the time was up” in Oklahoma City.

“I want to be a part of something special,” George said. “I want to help build something special, and this is surreal to be home and do it for a team that I grew up with, and wanted to be a part of ever since they missed out on me in the draft. But that’s another story. That wasn’t on Steve’s time, so it’s cool.”

Both Leonard and George mentioned the fact that they nearly played together with the Indiana Pacers, who drafted George in 2010 and Leonard in 2011 — only to trade Kawhi to San Antonio on draft night.

“I wish we would have stayed together,” George said. “It just seems like this was destiny. We were supposed to play together, so here we are.”

The Clippers’ long-standing reputation as a miserable franchise has receded annually during their current run of eight consecutive winning seasons. The Donald Sterling era’s flaws have been wholly erased since Ballmer bought the team seven years ago and trusted Rivers and West to run it.

For all of their recent success with the likes of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and Tobias Harris, the Clippers still haven’t reached a Western Conference final or stolen much of the local spotlight from the 16-time champion Lakers.

But this summer, their patient planning allowed them to acquire two men who appear capable of leading them into the NBA’s elite.

“It means a great deal for players of this magnitude to decide to be Clippers, and to put their trust in us,” Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said. “As much as we loved our team last year, we knew we needed elite talent to compete at the highest level. One of the hardest things to do in the NBA is to get one superstar, let alone two superstars who respect and complement each other like Kawhi and Paul do.”

Topics: Kawhi Leonard Paul George

