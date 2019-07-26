You are here

Reliance-Aramco Indian refinery talks continue

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih addresses the media flanked by India’s Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser. (Reuters)
Updated 26 July 2019
Reuters
NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said state-run Saudi Aramco’s talks with Reliance Industries to buy a minority stake in the Indian conglomerate’s refining assets have not stalled.

The two companies, Reliance and Aramco, are talking with a lot of goodwill, with good intention,” Al-Falih told Reuters in an interview.

Reliance, controlled by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, operates the world’s biggest refining complex with the capacity to process 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil at Jamnagar in western India.

State-owned Aramco, the world’s biggest oil producer, plans to boost investment in refining and petrochemicals to secure new markets for its crude amid a recent demand slowdown.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that talks between the companies had hit a roadblock as Reliance was keen on a higher valuation.

But Al-Falih, who met Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Thursday, said he was “optimistic” that a deal between the two companies would work out.

FASTFACT

Saudi Aramco is the world’s biggest oil producer.

“We still see daylight. We will announce the terms when they are concluded,” he said.

Aramco and the UAE’s national oil company ADNOC teamed up with state-run Indian refiners last year in a plan to build a 1.2 million bpd refinery.

But the plan has faced delays as farmers refused to surrender land, forcing the government of the region of Maharashtra to find a new location.

India has invited Saudi Arabia to help build its strategic petroleum reserves, Pradhan tweeted after his meeting with Al-Falih.

Pradhan asked the Kingdom to continue to ensure balance in oil markets, and raised concerns over disturbances in the Strait of Hormuz affecting the movement of crude and gas tankers.

Saudi Arabia is the second biggest oil supplier to India after Iraq.

Al-Falih said the Kingdom will supply additional oil to India if required. New Delhi suspended purchases of Iranian oil in May, under pressure from US sanctions against Tehran’s nuclear program. 

Chinese delegation visits SAGIA to explore investment opportunities

Updated 26 July 2019
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: A delegation from the Chinese non-profit organization the Council for Promoting South-South Cooperation (CPSSC) visited the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) on Thursday, to discuss a new SAGIA initiative, Invest Saudi — a platform that presents information to potential investors in the Kingdom.

“The commonalities that brought both nations together were trade and bilateral relations, which go back many years. Both nations have become G20 members, and both nations are growing There are a lot of opportunities to solidify the partnership,” said Sultan Mofti, SAGIA’s deputy governor for investment attraction and development.

Both Mofti and China’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing, said that “historical visits” by the leaders of the two nations in 2016 and 2017 had “cemented and elevated” relations while Vision 2030 has made the Kingdom attractive to investors.

In the past few years, a number of Chinese companies have expressed an interest in investing in the Kingdom, and in the first quarter of 2019, China was the number two investor in Saudi Arabia, reflecting its confidence in the country’s future.

HIGHLIGHT

For more information on Invest Saudi visit investsaudi.sa

“I was very happy to know that Saudi government welcomed small and medium-sized companies to invest here,” said CPSSC chairman Lv Xinhua.

He added that since Riyadh hopes to attract global talent to the country, it will offer comprehensive services. “Saudi is very strong in terms of economic development,” he added. 

Oone of the members of the delegation, he continued, runs a company developing facial recognition software, which had been discussed in the meeting, and described it as 10 times better than European technologies “in terms of accuracy and speed.”

The Chinese delegation also met with sector-specific teams.

Mofti also said that SAGIA will open an office in China to further strengthen the commercial relationship between the two countries.

