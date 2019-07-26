You are here

Thieves raid Sao Paulo airport terminal, flee with gold

Police inspect the vehicles that were left by suspects involved in heist carried out at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos international airport, in the Jardim Pantanal neighborhood of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 25, 2019. (Paulo Lopes/Futura Press via AP)
A fake police truck that was used in robbery is transported on a flat-bed truck in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
A fake police car that was used in robbery is loaded onto a flat-bed truck in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Updated 26 July 2019
AP
RIO DE JANEIRO: Eight armed men carried out a sophisticated heist at Sao Paulo’s main international airport and managed to escape with some 750 kilos (750,000 grams) of precious metals, airport authorities said Thursday.
GRU Airport, which holds the Guarulhos operation concession, said the thieves hauled away gold destined for Zurich and New York by using two cars that looked like police patrol vehicles. They also dressed as officers, covered their faces and carried long weapons before making their getaway, according to security camera footage shown on Globo TV.
The television outlet said the vehicles were later abandoned in Jardim Pantanal, a neighborhood located 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the airport.
The operator said there were no shootings or injuries during the assault.
But a police officer said an airport official and eight members of his extended family, including four minors, had been kidnapped for 12 hours. They were expected to give testimony in the next few hours, he added.
The officer requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press.
Sao Paulo police said they had reinforced surveillance around the area and were searching for the stolen cargo.
GRU Airport said flights continue to operate normally.

Broken promise: Philippines Duterte vetoes bill on short-term contracts

Updated 26 July 2019
Reuters
  • The six-month rule states that employers must provide a permanent job and provide benefits
  • Duterte has not elaborated on why he decided to veto the bill
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has vetoed a measure that would have ended companies’ practice of hiring workers on short-term contracts, his spokesman said on Friday, reneging on a campaign promise that helped put him in office.
Philippine law lets employers hire workers to meet demand at peak times by using contracts that run five months, to avoid a six-month rule that requires employers to give them permanent job status and provide health and other benefits.
“Security Tenure Bill vetoed by the president,” the spokesman, Salvador Panelo, told reporters via a messaging app, but did not elaborate on why Duterte threw out the bill, which he had called urgent in September.
Without the veto, the bill would have become law on Saturday. To override Dueterte’s veto requires a two-thirds vote of the members of each house of Congress.
Labour groups said Duterte risked losing his political capital for turning away from the workers.
“It really hurts us because this is the president’s campaign promise,” Alan Tanjusay, a spokesman of the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, the country’s biggest such grouping, told news channel ANC.
“’He said, “I need a law to address contractualization,” and now that there is a law, he vetoed the bill’,” Tanjusay added.
Both house of Congress had overwhelmingly approved the measure, despite warnings by employers’ groups and business chambers that it could do the Philippine economy more harm than good in the long term.
Not only will it raise business costs, limiting the number of people they can hired, but they said the bill would drive away investors at a time when the Philippines seeks to attract foreign capital to boost economic growth and create jobs.
Foreign direct investment of $9.8 billion into the Philippines last year is dwarfed by rivals such as Thailand and Indonesia, and the government is eager to boost the figure by slashing red tape and overhauling infrastructure.
“The passage of the bill could have a negative impact to the Philippine economy and to the workers whom the bill aims to protect,” more than a dozen business groups, including foreign business chambers, said in a joint statement this month.
“The bill impinges on management prerogatives anchored on the constitution, and it excludes contract workers hired by government agencies,” they added.

