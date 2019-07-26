You are here

Bangladesh tries new way to aid flood-hit families: cash up front

Flood-affected people wade through flooded water in Jamalpur, Bangladesh, on July 21, 2019. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)
Flood-affected people receives water purifying tablets from volunteers in Jamalpur, Bangladesh, on July 21, 2019. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)
Updated 26 July 2019
Reuters
  • Severe flooding after two weeks of heavy monsoon rain has killed at least 61 people, displaced nearly 800,000, and inundated thousands of homes across Bangladesh
  • Low-lying Bangladesh is extremely vulnerable to climate change
DHAKA: Parvin Begum, who saw her home on a secluded island in northern Bangladesh steadily devoured by floods this month, feels lucky.
She received some money before the disaster hit under a new form of aid, used for the first time in Bangladesh by the government and humanitarian agencies.
It gives funding to vulnerable people in advance of extreme weather, based on forecasts, so they are better prepared. With her cash, Begum bought food, rented a boat, and took her belongings to a government shelter on a nearby island before the rising water crossed the danger level.
“This is one of the worst floods I have seen in many years,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Kurigram, a town located about 350 km (217.5 miles) north of Dhaka.
“Things were easier for me because I received 4,500 taka ($53.42) and was prepared — otherwise I would have struggled a lot.”
Severe flooding after two weeks of heavy monsoon rain has killed at least 61 people, displaced nearly 800,000, and inundated thousands of homes across Bangladesh, government officials said this week.
Nearly 3 million people are struggling with the impacts of the floods, the worst in two years, according to the disaster management and relief ministry.
Low-lying Bangladesh is extremely vulnerable to climate change, and researchers say people like Begum, who live on river islands that erode and form again, far away from the mainland, are on the frontline.
According to the UN World Food Programme (WFP), Begum is one of 25,000 people in Kurigram district who received aid money via their mobile phones, under the new “forecast-based financing” project.
“This approach uses weather forecasts to trigger early actions such as cash transfers, that can help reduce the impact of natural disasters,” said WFP spokeswoman Maherin Ahmed.
Aside from Bangladesh, the concept, which emerged in 2015, has been used in eight other countries to tackle climate-related shocks, according to the WFP.
The Red Cross has been a strong backer of the approach.
Women know best
Ahmed said research showed that forecast-based funding could lead to more effective use of aid in emergency situations.
A 2018 study in Nepal found it could save $22 million when responding to an emergency of an average size affecting about 175,000 people, she said.
Shah Kamal, secretary of Bangladesh’s disaster ministry, said the project would only really succeed if recipients used the money wisely.
It provides them with a much larger amount than previous cash transfer schemes deployed by the Bangladesh government, he noted.
“They need to invest it right,” said Kamal. “I believe the women here will be key. They are better at assessing their family’s needs.”
He advised participants against using the money to settle loans — which many poor Bangladeshis take out to survive tough times — saying that would not be “productive.”
Dipti Rani, 31, who lives in Kurigram with her husband and daughter, did use part of the money she got to pay off a debt.
But she also spent some on bamboo sticks to raise up her home in the hope of keeping her family safe from river floods.
They were marooned there for 11 days, before the water began to recede.
“I thankfully survived the floods a week ago thanks to the money. But the water has been rising again since yesterday. What am I going to do now?” she asked.

Topics: Bangladesh

Broken promise: Philippines Duterte vetoes bill on short-term contracts

Updated 26 July 2019
Reuters
Broken promise: Philippines Duterte vetoes bill on short-term contracts

  • The six-month rule states that employers must provide a permanent job and provide benefits
  • Duterte has not elaborated on why he decided to veto the bill
Updated 26 July 2019
Reuters
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has vetoed a measure that would have ended companies’ practice of hiring workers on short-term contracts, his spokesman said on Friday, reneging on a campaign promise that helped put him in office.
Philippine law lets employers hire workers to meet demand at peak times by using contracts that run five months, to avoid a six-month rule that requires employers to give them permanent job status and provide health and other benefits.
“Security Tenure Bill vetoed by the president,” the spokesman, Salvador Panelo, told reporters via a messaging app, but did not elaborate on why Duterte threw out the bill, which he had called urgent in September.
Without the veto, the bill would have become law on Saturday. To override Dueterte’s veto requires a two-thirds vote of the members of each house of Congress.
Labour groups said Duterte risked losing his political capital for turning away from the workers.
“It really hurts us because this is the president’s campaign promise,” Alan Tanjusay, a spokesman of the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, the country’s biggest such grouping, told news channel ANC.
“’He said, “I need a law to address contractualization,” and now that there is a law, he vetoed the bill’,” Tanjusay added.
Both house of Congress had overwhelmingly approved the measure, despite warnings by employers’ groups and business chambers that it could do the Philippine economy more harm than good in the long term.
Not only will it raise business costs, limiting the number of people they can hired, but they said the bill would drive away investors at a time when the Philippines seeks to attract foreign capital to boost economic growth and create jobs.
Foreign direct investment of $9.8 billion into the Philippines last year is dwarfed by rivals such as Thailand and Indonesia, and the government is eager to boost the figure by slashing red tape and overhauling infrastructure.
“The passage of the bill could have a negative impact to the Philippine economy and to the workers whom the bill aims to protect,” more than a dozen business groups, including foreign business chambers, said in a joint statement this month.
“The bill impinges on management prerogatives anchored on the constitution, and it excludes contract workers hired by government agencies,” they added.

Topics: Philippines Duterte

