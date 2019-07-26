You are here

  • Home
  • French President Macron to discuss Brexit with UK PM Johnson in coming weeks
﻿

French President Macron to discuss Brexit with UK PM Johnson in coming weeks

Macron’s talks with Johnson over Brexit would be “in regards to the demands of the European Union” regarding Brexit. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 July 2019
Reuters
0

French President Macron to discuss Brexit with UK PM Johnson in coming weeks

  • Johnson set up a showdown with the EU by vowing to negotiate a new deal and threatening that, if the bloc refused, he would take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 without a deal
  • One of the main areas of contention between Britain and the EU over the terms of Brexit has been the Irish backstop
Updated 26 July 2019
Reuters
0

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss Brexit with Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom he has invited to visit in the next few weeks, an official from Macron's Elysee office said on Friday.
The two leaders spoke on Thursday, and Macron's talks with Johnson would be in regard to the demands of the European Union about Brexit, the official added.
On entering Downing Street on Wednesday, Johnson set up a showdown with the EU by vowing to negotiate a new deal and threatening that, if the bloc refused, he would take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 without a deal.
One of the main areas of contention between Britain and the EU over the terms of Brexit has been the Irish backstop.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said this week there would be no withdrawal agreement or subsequent trade pact with Britain if it did not accept the backstop.
The backstop is an insurance policy to provisionally keep Britain in a customs union with the EU, pending a better solution, to prevent the return of a hard border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker also told Johnson this week that a divorce deal agreed by predecessor Theresa May last November was the best and only deal with the European Union.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron Boris Johnson United Kingdom Brexit

Related

0
World
Irish PM says Johnson call for new Brexit deal ‘not in real world’
0
World
UK finance minister to quit over no-deal Brexit if Johnson become PM

Broken promise: Philippines Duterte vetoes bill on short-term contracts

Updated 26 July 2019
Reuters
0

Broken promise: Philippines Duterte vetoes bill on short-term contracts

  • The six-month rule states that employers must provide a permanent job and provide benefits
  • Duterte has not elaborated on why he decided to veto the bill
Updated 26 July 2019
Reuters
0

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has vetoed a measure that would have ended companies’ practice of hiring workers on short-term contracts, his spokesman said on Friday, reneging on a campaign promise that helped put him in office.
Philippine law lets employers hire workers to meet demand at peak times by using contracts that run five months, to avoid a six-month rule that requires employers to give them permanent job status and provide health and other benefits.
“Security Tenure Bill vetoed by the president,” the spokesman, Salvador Panelo, told reporters via a messaging app, but did not elaborate on why Duterte threw out the bill, which he had called urgent in September.
Without the veto, the bill would have become law on Saturday. To override Dueterte’s veto requires a two-thirds vote of the members of each house of Congress.
Labour groups said Duterte risked losing his political capital for turning away from the workers.
“It really hurts us because this is the president’s campaign promise,” Alan Tanjusay, a spokesman of the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, the country’s biggest such grouping, told news channel ANC.
“’He said, “I need a law to address contractualization,” and now that there is a law, he vetoed the bill’,” Tanjusay added.
Both house of Congress had overwhelmingly approved the measure, despite warnings by employers’ groups and business chambers that it could do the Philippine economy more harm than good in the long term.
Not only will it raise business costs, limiting the number of people they can hired, but they said the bill would drive away investors at a time when the Philippines seeks to attract foreign capital to boost economic growth and create jobs.
Foreign direct investment of $9.8 billion into the Philippines last year is dwarfed by rivals such as Thailand and Indonesia, and the government is eager to boost the figure by slashing red tape and overhauling infrastructure.
“The passage of the bill could have a negative impact to the Philippine economy and to the workers whom the bill aims to protect,” more than a dozen business groups, including foreign business chambers, said in a joint statement this month.
“The bill impinges on management prerogatives anchored on the constitution, and it excludes contract workers hired by government agencies,” they added.

Topics: Philippines Duterte

Related

0
Business & Economy
Philippines’ Jollibee buying Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in overseas expansion
0
World
Indonesian couple identified as Philippine church suicide bombers

Latest updates

Makkah governor launches Hajj awareness-raising campaign, media prizes
0
Are Duolingo’s Arabic lessons useful for learners?
0
The Arab Coalition intercepts a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan
0
Tunisia prepares for polls after death of president
0
Damascus rejects Turkey-US talks on Syria buffer zone
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.