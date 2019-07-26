You are here

Iran frees nine Indian crew from seized tanker: India govt

An image grab taken from a broadcast by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on July 22, 2019 shows crew members of the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero, after it was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. (AFP/HO/IRIB)
AFP
Iran frees nine Indian crew from seized tanker: India govt

  • Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized the British-flagged tanker last Friday
  • “Indian Embassy in Tehran was granted consular access to meet the 18 Indian crew of the detained British ship Stena Impero,” Hamid Baeidinejad said
AFP
NEW DELHI: Iran has freed nine of 12 Indian crew from a Panama-flagged tanker seized on July 14, India's foreign ministry said Friday.
Iran had accused the vessel, the MT Riah, of smuggling contraband fuel when it was detained, amid mounting tensions between the Iranian government and Britain and the United States over shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
The release left 21 other Indians in Iranian detention, including three others from the MT Riah and 18 from the British-flagged Stena Impero, which was captured by Iranian forces last week.

More than 400,000 displaced in northwest Syria in 3 months: UN

Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
AFP
0

More than 400,000 displaced in northwest Syria in 3 months: UN

  • The 400,000 people were displaced since end of April
Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
AFP
0

BEIRUT: More than 400,000 people have been displaced in northwestern Syria over the past three months, the UN said Friday, as the government presses an intensified bombardment of the rebel-held region.
“More than 400,000 people have been displaced since the end of April,” said David Swanson of the United Nations humanitarian affairs agency OCHA.

