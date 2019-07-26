Makkah governor launches Hajj awareness-raising campaign, media prizes

RIYADH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal announced the launch of the 12th edition of the awareness-raising campaign “Hajj: Worship and civilized conduct” under the slogan “A message of peace.”
The campaign aims to highlight the need to abide by Hajj regulations, and to look out for bogus establishments that organize Hajj and Umrah services without a permit.
Prince Khaled, who is an adviser to King Salman and chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, also announced the launch of the Makkah governorate’s prizes for new media in four categories: Short film, photography, tweeting and Snapchat. The prizes are worth a total of SR500,000 ($133,320).
During a press conference, Prince Khaled thanked King Salman for according the governorate a lot of attention, and asked God to enable them to fulfil the ambitions of the monarch and the crown prince.
The press conference was attended by Makkah Deputy Gov. Prince Badr bin Sultan, chief of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, and Deputy Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat.
Prince Khaled thanked all the sectors responsible for serving pilgrims, Prince Badr and the security forces for their great efforts.
“This year, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has added new systems to facilitate pilgrims’ arrival without any hardships,” Prince Khaled said.
“We wish these systems success, and we hope that pilgrims’ spiritual journey will be successful and easy,” he added.
“Every year, there are studies and research on the outcomes of the previous Hajj season because we’re keen to benefit from our experience. The Central Hajj Committee studies observations and remarks, and makes sure to prevent any negative aspects while enhancing and developing the positive aspects.”
The undersecretary of the Makkah governorate and chairman of the supervisory committee for the awareness-raising campaign, Dr. Hisham Al-Faleh, said it has achieved success throughout the past 11 years.
“These tangible successes are the result of cumulative work resulting in raising the awareness level in society on the importance of abiding by the regulations during Hajj and avoiding any violations,” he added.
Al-Faleh thanked the governor of Makkah and his deputy for their support. He also thanked pilgrims for abiding by Hajj regulations.
