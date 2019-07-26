You are here

Twitter beats on revenue, sees rise in daily users viewing ads

Twitter’s revenue rose 18% from a year earlier to $841 million, beating Wall Street expectations of $829 million, based on Refinitiv data. (Reuters)
  • Twitter reported second-quarter profit of $1.1 billion, or $1.43 per share, compared with $100 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier
  • Total advertising revenue rose to $727 million, an increase of 21% year-on-year, as the company continued to improve its ad platform and formats
SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter Inc. posted a better-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Friday and an uptick in daily users who see advertisements on the site, driven by changes to show users more relevant content.

However, the company forecast third-quarter revenue below many Wall Street estimates and said revenue growth would lag the first two quarters, partly due to ending some older ad formats.

Twitter’s revenue and number of users have been in focus since the social media platform started deleting millions of spam or fake accounts promoting hate speech or spreading political misinformation, contributing to declines in monthly users through 2018.

The company reported a rise in monthly active users in the first quarter, fueling speculation that Twitter was returning to growth, but has since stopped disclosing its MAU count

Instead, this quarter it reported monetizable daily active usage (mDAU), a metric it created to measure only users exposed on a daily basis to advertising on the site and exclude those who access Twitter via aggregating sites like TweetDeck.

Its monetizable daily active usage (mDAU) hit 139 million, beating analyst expectations of 135 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said machine learning improvements to deliver more relevant content helped drive up this count.

Twitter reported second-quarter profit of $1.1 billion, or $1.43 per share, compared with $100 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier. Profit was boosted by an income tax benefit of over $1 billion related to corporate restructuring.

Twitter’s revenue rose 18% from a year earlier to $841 million, beating Wall Street expectations of $829 million, based on Refinitiv data.

Total advertising revenue rose to $727 million, an increase of 21% year-on-year, as the company continued to improve its ad platform and formats.

It forecast total revenue for the third quarter to be between $815 million and $875 million. Analysts on average were expecting about $869.3 million.

Twitter has continued to bulk up its live and on-demand video content partnerships. On Thursday, NBCUniversal said they would team up to livestream parts of the 2022 Olympic Games, Twitter’s latest move in a series of deals aimed at boosting sports conversation on the platform.

It also expanded its multimedia features, launching a Snapchat-style camera feature in the Twitter app and releasing its own long-awaited tool for clipping and publishing video.

Last week, the company rolled out its redesigned site and in March launched “twttr,” a prototype app where certain users can test out new features as part of its efforts to make conversations easier to find and follow.

Twitter also recently updated its policies on hateful conduct directed at religious groups and last month introduced a new policy to de-emphasize and label rule-breaking tweets from important sources like politicians, though this has not yet been used.

Total operating expenses, including cost of revenue, rose by 21% to $766 million, partly due to plans to hire more employees.

Topics: Twitter

Makkah governor launches Hajj awareness-raising campaign, media prizes

  • The campaign aims to highlight the need to abide by Hajj regulations, and to look out for bogus establishments that organize Hajj and Umrah services without a permit
  • “This year, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has added new systems to facilitate pilgrims’ arrival without any hardships,” Prince Khaled said
RIYADH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal announced the launch of the 12th edition of the awareness-raising campaign “Hajj: Worship and civilized conduct” under the slogan “A message of peace.”
The campaign aims to highlight the need to abide by Hajj regulations, and to look out for bogus establishments that organize Hajj and Umrah services without a permit.
Prince Khaled, who is an adviser to King Salman and chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, also announced the launch of the Makkah governorate’s prizes for new media in four categories: Short film, photography, tweeting and Snapchat. The prizes are worth a total of SR500,000 ($133,320).
During a press conference, Prince Khaled thanked King Salman for according the governorate a lot of attention, and asked God to enable them to fulfil the ambitions of the monarch and the crown prince.
The press conference was attended by Makkah Deputy Gov. Prince Badr bin Sultan, chief of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, and Deputy Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat.
Prince Khaled thanked all the sectors responsible for serving pilgrims, Prince Badr and the security forces for their great efforts.
“This year, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has added new systems to facilitate pilgrims’ arrival without any hardships,” Prince Khaled said.
“We wish these systems success, and we hope that pilgrims’ spiritual journey will be successful and easy,” he added.
“Every year, there are studies and research on the outcomes of the previous Hajj season because we’re keen to benefit from our experience. The Central Hajj Committee studies observations and remarks, and makes sure to prevent any negative aspects while enhancing and developing the positive aspects.”
The undersecretary of the Makkah governorate and chairman of the supervisory committee for the awareness-raising campaign, Dr. Hisham Al-Faleh, said it has achieved success throughout the past 11 years.
“These tangible successes are the result of cumulative work resulting in raising the awareness level in society on the importance of abiding by the regulations during Hajj and avoiding any violations,” he added.
Al-Faleh thanked the governor of Makkah and his deputy for their support. He also thanked pilgrims for abiding by Hajj regulations.

Topics: Makkah Hajj 2019

