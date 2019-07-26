You are here

Landslide kills 15 in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, authorities say

A file photo shows the Atlas Mountains, south of Marrakech. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters
  • The landslide, caused by heavy rain, buried the van
  • The van was carrying passengers from Casablanca to the village of Taliouine
Reuters
RABAT: A landslide killed 15 people riding in a van in the Atlas Mountains south of Marrakech, local authorities said on Friday.
The landslide, caused by heavy rain, buried the van on Wednesday evening in the area of Asni.
The bodies of 11 women, three men and a child were extracted overnight from the van, authorities said in a statement.
The van was carrying passengers from Casablanca to the village of Taliouine, 670 km south of Rabat, witnesses said.
The landslide created a pile of earth and mud 20 meters high that blocked the mountainous road.

Topics: Morocco High Atlas mountains accident landslide

Tunisia prepares for polls after death of president

  • The government declared a state of mourning which will last for 7 days
  • Electoral commission says presidential polls will “probably” be held on September 15
AFP
TUNIS: Tunisia has less than two months to organize snap elections following the death of president Beji Caid Essebsi, amid uncertainty over who could step forward to run the North African country.

Essebsi, the country’s first head of state elected in nationwide polls, died Thursday at the age of 92, triggering fears of political unrest in a country seen as a rare success story following the Arab Spring uprisings.

Newspapers on Friday paid tribute to “the father of consensus,” while festivals were canceled and the government declared seven days of mourning.

“Our pain is great, our sorrow is immense,” read an editorial in French language daily Le Temps.

Essebsi’s body was set to be taken from the military hospital of Tunis on Friday to the presidential palace in nearby Carthage for a private burial.

Within hours of Essebsi’s death, parliament speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as interim president, who under the constitution has 90 days to organize a presidential election.

The electoral commission said the poll would “probably” be held on September 15, two months earlier than planned.

Foreign governments including that of former colonial power France have hailed Essebsi’s role in Tunisia’s democratic transition, with nearby Algeria and Mauritania declaring three days of mourning.

The main funeral ceremony is to take place on Saturday in the presence of several foreign heads of state, according to Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

The birthplace of the Arab Spring revolts, Tunisia is the only country affected by the uprisings to have pushed through democratic reforms — despite political unrest, a sluggish economy and extremist attacks.

Extremists have staged repeated deadly attacks since the overthrow of Ben Ali, raising fears for the country’s fragile democracy and throttling its tourism industry.

Following Ben Ali’s departure, Essebsi founded the secularist Nidaa Tounes (Call of Tunis) party, which he led to victory at the polls in 2014.

The party formed a coalition with the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha, which lasted four years before the two parties split.

But Nidaa Tounes has struggled to overcome bitter internal divisions between premier Chahed and the president’s son, Hafedh Caid Essebsi, leading to the premier being sidelined from Nidaa Tounes and forming his own rival party, Tahia Tounes.

The president’s death also comes amid a debate over who will be able to run in the next presidential elections.

Essebsi neither rejected nor enacted an amended electoral code passed by parliament in June that would bar the way for several strong candidates including media magnate Nabil Karoui.

Karoui, who has formed a political party, was charged with money laundering this month after he stated his intention to stand.

The presidential election, along with a parliamentary vote that had been set for October, also comes despite the fact that eight years after the Arab Spring, Tunisia has yet to set up a constitutional court.

Despite the uncertainty, Chahed hailed a “peaceful transfer of power,” while interim leader Ennaceur vowed that “the state will continue to function.”

“The people are pleased to know that their country is a democratic state, not an emirate,” former parliament speaker Adel Bsili wrote on Twitter.

An editorial in French-language daily La Presse agreed.

“Tunisians... have passed the test to prove to the entire world that Tunisia is a democratic country.”

Topics: Tunis Beji Caid Essebsi elections

