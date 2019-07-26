UK air traffic control says flights returning to normal after technical problems

You are here

Britain's air traffic authority NATS said it had done enough to fix an earlier system issue for flights to start returning to normal after technical problems. (File/Reuters)
Reuters
  • Earlier, Eurocontrol, NATS' pan-European equivalent, said the outage had caused a high level of delays at Heathrow and Gatwick, though they appeared to be easing
  • British Airways said it had been affected by severe weather conditions overnight as well as by the technical issue
Reuters
LONDON:  Britain's air traffic authority NATS said it had done enough to fix an earlier system issue for flights to start returning to normal after technical problems delayed planes at Britain's two busiest airports, London's Heathrow and Gatwick.
The air traffic control issue had compounded travel chaos in London, with commuter trains impacted by a summer heatwave and the Eurostar rail link to France halted by a power cable failure.
"Following the technical problem at Swanwick air traffic control centre this morning, we have now fixed the issue sufficiently to safely increase traffic flow rates and will see an improving picture through the rest of the day," NATS said in a statement.
Earlier, Eurocontrol, NATS' pan-European equivalent, said the outage had caused a high level of delays at Heathrow and Gatwick, though they appeared to be easing.
British Airways said it had been affected by severe weather conditions overnight as well as by the technical issue.
"We are doing everything we can to minimise the disruption, and our teams are working tirelessly to ensure as many of our customers as possible are able to depart on their trips," it said in a statement.
"We have apologised to our customers, and are rebooking them onto alternative services or offering them hotel accommodation if necessary."

Azerbaijan rescues crew from Iranian ship before it sinks in Caspian Sea

Reuters
Azerbaijan rescues crew from Iranian ship before it sinks in Caspian Sea

  • Two helicopters and a border patrol vessel were sent to the site of the accident
  • Nine people were rescued from the Iranian cargo vessel
Reuters
BAKU: Azerbaijan rescued all nine crew members of an Iranian cargo vessel on Friday before it sunk in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan's state maritime agency said on Friday.
It was unclear what cargo the ship, the SHABAHANG, was carrying.
The maritime agency said the vessel had sent a distress signal on Friday afternoon after getting into trouble near the Azeri port of Lenkoran.
Two helicopters and a border patrol vessel had then rushed to the area and rescued the ship's crew, it said.
It gave no details about why the ship had run into trouble or where the vessel was heading.

 

