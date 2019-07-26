You are here

  • Home
  • British court rules against Iran in tank payment dispute
﻿

British court rules against Iran in tank payment dispute

The case revolves a payment of £650 million made by Iran in the 1970s to buy 1,500 Chieftain tanks from Britain and repair 250 more. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 26 July 2019
AFP
0

British court rules against Iran in tank payment dispute

  • The deal was blocked after the 1979 Iranian Revolution deposed the Western-backed Shah
  • A judge with the UK High Court ruled on Wednesday that Britain did not owe Iran interest payments of more than £20 million that had accumulated on the sum over 10 years
Updated 26 July 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: A UK court has ruled in London's favour in a long-standing financial dispute with Iran that has wider political ramifications for Britain's increasingly strained relationship with the country.
The case revolves a payment of £650 million made by Iran in the 1970s to buy 1,500 Chieftain tanks from Britain and repair 250 more.
The deal was blocked after the 1979 Iranian Revolution deposed the Western-backed Shah.
Britain kept the paid portion of the contract.
Just under £400 million ($500 million, 450 million euros) are now being kept in a frozen British bank account.
Sending the money to Tehran is further complicated by EU and US sanctions linked to Iran's nuclear programme.
A judge with the UK High Court ruled on Wednesday that Britain did not owe Iran interest payments of more than £20 million that had accumulated on the sum over 10 years.
Justice Stephen Phillips cited a precedent case that found claims made by any "Iranian person, entity or body, including the Iranian government" were invalid in commercial disputes because of the Western sanctions.
The Iranian claim was made jointly by its defence ministry and armed forces.
New UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said while he was still foreign minister in 2018 that making the payment could help pave the way for the released from a Tehran jail of British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
The 41-year-old's 2016 arrest and conviction on sedition charges she has protested with a series of hunger strikes has further complicated London's historically difficult ties with Tehran.
These were inflamed further by Iran's detention of a British-flagged tanker on July 19 in the Strait of Hormuz.
The seizure came in apparent retaliation for the UK authorities' arrest of an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar on July 4 on suspicion it was shipping oil to Syria in apparent breach of EU sanctions.
Iran has not publicly commented on Wednesday's court ruling.

Topics: UK Iran chieftain tank

Related

Update 0
World
Azerbaijan rescues crew from Iranian ship before it sinks in Caspian Sea
Update 0
Middle-East
Iran frees nine Indian crew from seized tanker: India govt

UK PM Johnson’s ancestral Turkish village abuzz with excitement

Updated 26 July 2019
AP
0

UK PM Johnson’s ancestral Turkish village abuzz with excitement

  • “He may be English, but he carries Turkish blood.”
Updated 26 July 2019
AP
0

KALFAT, Turkey: A village in central Turkey where Boris Johnson traces his Turkish ancestry to is abuzz with excitement and pride over the news that a man they see as one of their own has become the new prime minister of Britain.
Residents of the mainly farming village of Kalfat, in Cankiri province, 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of the Turkish capital Ankara, gathered at its main assembly place on Tuesday to celebrate after Johnson won a Conservative Party leadership contest triggered by the resignation of Theresa May, according to town administrator, Bayram Tavukcu. Johnson took office as British prime minister on Wednesday.
Residents here dismiss as “political rhetoric” past comments by Johnson that were sometimes deemed to be anti-Muslim or anti-Turkish and said they hope that he will visit Kalfat while in office.
“We were honored that someone who has Ottoman genes, who comes from these lands, has become the prime minister of a prodigious country,” said Adem Karaagac, the former administrator of the village of 1,300.
Johnson’s paternal great-great-grandfather, Haci Ahmet Riza Efendi, was born there in 1813 and the house he lived in is still standing. The family members were known as the “Sarioglangiller” which roughly translate as “of the family of the blond boy,” Karaagac said, though it was not known if Johnson inherited his blond hair from his Turkish ancestry.
Johnson is usually associated with the British upper middle class because of his family’s wealth and his education at the exclusive schools Eton and Oxford. But he has been known to bring up his Turkish roots whenever challenged about his ability to understand modern Britain’s multiethnic, multicultural nature. During a Conservative Party leadership debate in June, he defended himself against accusations of Islamophobia.
“When my Muslim great-grandfather came to this country in fear of his life in 1912, he did so because he knew it was a place that was a beacon of generosity and openness and a willingness to welcome people from around the world,” Johnson said. “I think my Muslim great-grandfather would have been astonished to have found that his great-grandson had become foreign secretary. But he would have been very proud and I think it would be a tribute to this country.”
Johnson explored his Turkish roots in a 2008 episode of the BBC genealogy program “Who Do You Think You Are?” When he visited Turkey as foreign minister in 2016, Johnson told journalists that his family was from Kalfat.
At least six families currently residing at the village are distantly related to Haci Ahmet Riza Efendi, Karaagac said.
Satilmis Karatekin, a distant cousin, said the village would look forward to hosting Johnson in the near future. Boris’ father, Stanley Johnson, visited Kalfat about 10 years ago.
“An Englishman with Turkish ancestry has become the prime minister,” said Karatekin, whose grandmother, Fidan Karatekin, was Haci Ahmet Riza Efendi’s cousin. “He may be English, but he carries Turkish blood.”
Haci Ahmet Riza Efendi’s son — Johnson’s great-grandfather — was the Ottoman political journalist Ali Kemal who later served as interior minister. Considered pro-British and a “traitor,” he was killed by a mob in 1922 during Turkey’s war of independence.
Kemal’s son, Osman Wilfred — Johnson’s grandfather — was raised by his maternal grandmother, Margaret Johnson, in Britain after Kemal’s Swiss-British wife died and he returned to Turkey.
When Johnson visited Turkey in 2016, he was given a warm welcome despite basing his Brexit campaign on the possibility that millions of Turks could enter Britain if Turkey joined the European Union and despite the fact that he had composed an offensive poem about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan was among the first leaders to congratulate Johnson this week and expressed hope the Turkish-British ties would flourish under Johnson’s government.
Asked about Johnson’s comments on Turkey during the Brexit campaign, Kalfat’s former mayor Mustafa Bal said: “he had to say such things in the political arena, for political gains.”
On the BBC show, Johnson described his heritage as being “like honey...or indeed, British sherry” adding “I am the produce of more than one country.” He took a trip to Istanbul to investigate Kemal’s career as a journalist, which led to his murder.
Johnson told BBC journalists that “it must have been very, very tough for my grandfather . maybe it was just too ghastly for him” to know that his father was slain.

Topics: Turkey Boris Johnson

Related

0
World
French President Macron to discuss Brexit with UK PM Johnson in coming weeks
0
Media
UK PM Johnson uses first address to attack Corbyn over Iran links, urges EU to renegotiate Brexit deal

Latest updates

Where We Are Going Today: The Hot Spot, a spice fan’s dream in Jeddah
0
Justice Ministry launches system to issue electronic PoA through Saudi missions abroad
0
SoftBank’s second fund launches with pledges of $108bn
0
Makkah recruits 23,000 workers to serve pilgrims during Hajj
0
ThePlace: Saudi Arabia’s Zabal Castle
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.