You are here

  • Home
  • US officials: Iran test-launched a medium-range missile
﻿

US officials: Iran test-launched a medium-range missile

Iran test-launched a medium-range ballistic missile inside its borders, US officials said Friday. (File/ AFP)
Updated 26 July 2019
AP
0

US officials: Iran test-launched a medium-range missile

  • The test came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West
  • A White House spokesman called the test launch an example of Iran “acting out” as a result of intense pressure from US sanctions
Updated 26 July 2019
AP
0

WASHINGTON: Iran test-launched a medium-range ballistic missile inside its borders, US officials said Friday, defying Trump administration demands that it curtail the weapon program and demonstrating its intent to further push back against US sanctions.
The test came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West, mainly over the safety of commercial shipping in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.
A White House spokesman called the test launch an example of Iran “acting out” as a result of intense pressure from US economic sanctions.
“You’ve seen their economy teetering on the verge of collapse for a while now. And when they’re backed into a corner, they’re acting out,” said spokesman Hogan Gidley, who also said President Donald Trump wants to begin conversations with Iran’s leaders.
Iran has responded to stepped-up US economic sanctions with a variety of military moves, and the Shahab-3 missile test launch could be considered another signal from Tehran that it will not back down.
The US officials who confirmed the missile launch spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.
Tensions have mounted with Iran over a 2015 nuclear accord it reached with world powers. The deal eased sanctions in exchange for Iran curbing its nuclear program. Trump withdrew the United States from the accord last year, reinstating sanctions on Iran and adding new ones. Iran has openly exceeded the uranium enrichment levels set in the accord to try to pressure Europe into offsetting the economic pain of US sanctions.
Trump insists that Iran must agree to limits on its ballistic missile program, but Iran thus far has refused.
Nations still party to the nuclear deal plan to meet in Vienna on Sunday to see to what extent the agreement can be saved. The European Union said the meeting of officials from China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany will be chaired by the EU.
Behnam Ben Taleblu, an expert on Iranian defense at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the Shahab-3 is a liquid-fueled, medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear weapon.
“The Shahab-3 is the backbone of Iran’s class of medium-range ballistic missiles,” he said, adding that Iranian news outlets have previously called it one of the country’s “Israel-hitting” missiles.
It is derived from a North Korean missile called the Nodong-A and can fly 1,150 to 2,000 kilometers, or up to 1,242 miles, depending on the variant.
“Iran’s continued flight-testing has both political and military applications, functioning as a show of resolve against foreign adversaries and to improve the overall reliability of its missile force, which is the largest in the Middle East,” he said. “As Iran continues to escalate in response to the maximum-pressure campaign, Washington should expect more missile launches.”

Topics: Iran US missile Iran tensions

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Iran frees nine Indian crew from seized tanker: India govt
0
World
N. Korea says missile test was ‘solemn warning’ to S. Korea

Drone seized in Pakistan suspected to be Iranian

Updated 21 min 51 sec ago
Naimat Khan
0

Drone seized in Pakistan suspected to be Iranian

  • Second intrusion of airspace by Tehran’s aerial vehicle in 10 days: Expert
Updated 21 min 51 sec ago
Naimat Khan
0

KARACHI: A Pakistani official confirmed on Friday that a foreign drone was seized from the country’s Chaghi district bordering Iran and Afghanistan, fuelling speculation among analysts that it likely belongs to Tehran.

“A drone was found … in the Tuzgi Wadh area of the Chaghi district,” said the region’s deputy commissioner, Fateh Khan Khajjak.

A Balochistan government official said on Tuesday that the area where the drone was found was just a few miles away from the Reko Diq gold and copper mine. 

He rejected reports that the drone had landed due to technical issues, adding that it had been handed over to the Frontier Corps.

“The drone grounded with the help of a parachute and was in a functional condition. Had the troops not switched it off on time, it would’ve flown away,” the official told Arab News on condition of anonymity. He further divulged that the area where the drone was found was a 30-minute drive from Helmand province, Afghanistan. 

Chaghi is known for Chaghi-I, five simultaneous underground nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan on May 28, 1998.

Asked who the drone belonged to, the official said: “It’s hard to say as the drone has no monogram or country flag.” He added that an investigation had been launched to identify the country of origin.

Meanwhile, analysts claimed it was likely Iranian.

“It appears to be an Iranian Mohajer drone, although the tail slightly differs from images released by the press in Tehran,” said Erik Lin-Greenberg, a drone expert and assistant professor at the American University’s School of International Service in Washington, DC.

He said it was difficult to determine why the drone had landed in Pakistan, adding: “States typically want to keep their military technology from falling into the hands of rivals who could reverse engineer systems and glean valuable technical and operational information. The drone may have malfunctioned and made an unanticipated landing.”

Greenberg added that it was difficult to assess what Tehran’s intentions were in this case, or even if the drone was intended to be operated inside Pakistan. “The Iranian drone that Pakistan shot down in 2017 was reported to be monitoring the border region for illegal activity,” he said.

Khalid Muhammad, an Islamabad-based security analyst, said: “It’s the second intrusion of an Iranian drone into Pakistan’s airspace, and this has happened within a span of a week or 10 days.”

“Whether we wait for confirmation or not, this will emerge as an Iranian drone,” he added.

“This is the first time a drone has been recovered in functional condition. The last Iranian drone was shot down in Balochistan,” he said, adding: “We must believe that Iran is monitoring something within Pakistan. We haven’t had this frequency of drones coming across our border in the past, so we must believe that they’re conducting surveillance.”

This is not the first time Tehran has sent drones into Pakistan’s airspace in Balochistan, Greenberg said.

“In 2017, for instance, Pakistan reportedly shot down an Iranian drone in the region. That particular incident didn’t escalate to conflict, and this incident also seems unlikely to escalate. My research suggests that attacks on drones fall at a less escalatory threshold than attacks on inhabited assets, making it easier for countries — in this case, Iran — to avoid retaliating when their drones are shot down. In other words, losing a machine is far different than losing a friendly pilot,” he said.

Greenberg added that drones offer a means of carrying out military operations with a reduced risk of losing pilots, lower operating costs than manned aircraft and longer surveillance capabilities.

“As a result, drones are ideally suited for dull, dangerous, and dirty missions that states might not otherwise launch using manned platforms. This is why we’re seeing a significant uptick in their use in conflict zones and contested areas around the world,” he said.

He also added that Iran’s military had long operated drones, and media reports suggest it has been expanding its fleet in recent years. “Iran not only operates its own indigenously produced drones, but has also exported them to other state and non-state actors,” said Greenberg.

Topics: Pakistan Iran

Related

0
World
Pakistan minister urges Iran to take action against terror camps inside its borders
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia urges international action over Iran piracy

Latest updates

Multilingual 911 helpline to provide vital services during Hajj
0
Fight to stamp out bullying in Saudi society must go on, say experts
0
Why Gulf states must build a local nursing workforce
0
Palestinians ‘suspend’ agreements in response to Israeli violations
0
Saudi Islamic affairs minister to launch awareness campaign for Hajj pilgrims
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.