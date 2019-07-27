Saudi cinema in spotlight at global film festival

You are here

The Venice International Film Festival announced on Thursday that Saudi film “The Perfect Candidate” will compete with 14 international films for the Golden Lion prize, one of the industry’s most prestigious awards.

“The Perfect Candidate,” directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour, is the first Saudi film to feature in the competition. 

Al-Mansour will be competing with international directors such as Canada’s Atom Egoyan, Sweden’s Roy Andersson and Japan’s Hirokazu Kore-eda.

The film’s story focuses on a young Saudi female who runs in her local municipal elections.

Al-Mansour previously took part in the Venice Horizons Award in 2012 with the film “Oujda,” where she won three prizes. 

The festival is due to take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 9. SPA Riyadh

MAKKAH: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) has stepped up preparations for this year’s Hajj season with a comprehensive operational plan to provide high-quality emergency services to pilgrims.

The SRCA has allocated more than 36 permanent relief centers, 89 temporary centers, over 2,700 highly trained employees and about 370 ambulances equipped with the latest technology. 

These emergency medical services are located in centers in Makkah, the Grand Holy Mosque, Madinah, Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah.

The SRCA in Madinah is also implementing its field operational program to provide emergency and medical services for pilgrims and visitors at the Prophet’s Mosque and other locations frequented during Hajj season.

