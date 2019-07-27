Palestinians ‘suspend’ agreements in response to Israeli violations

You are here

President Mahmoud Abbas made the announcement at a combined meeting of senior Palestinian leaders on Thursday night.
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN: The Palestinian president’s decision to “stop all agreements” with Israel is not seen as a permanent decision to totally delink from Israel but as a warning to Tel Aviv, according to Palestinian commentators.

President Mahmoud Abbas made the announcement at a combined meeting of senior Palestinian leaders on Thursday night, in light of Israel’s latest demolition of over 70 homes, mostly in areas under Palestinian administrative control. 

The Memorandum of Principles agreed on between Israel and the PLO in 1993 divides the occupied territories into areas A and B under Palestinian administrative control, while area C is under Israeli security and administrative control. 

The homes demolished in Sur Baher fall within areas A, B and C. Palestinians had warned that if the demolition goes through they would see that as a “unilateral Israeli” violation of the agreement.

Najeeb Qaddoumi, a member of the Palestine National Council and a senior Fatah activist in Jordan, told Arab News that the pronouncement by Abbas was a fulfillment of a decision made by the council. 

“President Abbas said at the time that the abrogation of agreements has to be done on a gradual basis, but what happened in Sur Baher and the public anger as a result of it forced the president to take a stand and respond to the Israeli violations of Palestinian-controlled areas,” he said.

Analysts contacted by Arab News concede that Abbas’s decision will not be carried out in its fullness. 

Diana Butto, former legal adviser to the Palestinian negotiating team, said: “The Oslo Accords provide many benefits where Palestinians are on the receiving side. Palestinians get passports, travel permits, VIP coordination and water allocation among many other things, the only major issue that benefits the Israelis is the security coordination,” adding it was unlikely that Abbas would allow for an end to security collaboration.

“Occupation has so many layers on Palestinians and it will be impossible to put an immediate end to all these connections that are the direct result of the five decade-long Israeli occupation,” Qaddoumi told Arab News.

Abbas said: “Our hands have been and are still extended to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace. But this does not mean that we accept the status quo or surrender to the measures of the occupation.

“We will not surrender and we will not coexist with the occupation, nor will we accept the ‘deal of the century.’ Palestine and Jerusalem are not for sale or bargain, they are not a real estate deal in a real estate company.

“There will be no peace, no security, and no stability in our region and the world without our people achieving their rights in full. No matter how much time it takes, the repugnant occupation is going to be defeated and our future state will be independent.”

Topics: Palestine Israel

Amid S-400 crisis, France deploys missile defense battery to Turkey

MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: France will deploy a French–Italian Eurosam consortium’s SAMP/T missile defense battery along Turkey’s fragile southern border, Turkish military officials announced on Thursday, even as the deployment of the Russian S-400 defense systems’ hardware to Ankara continues.

In the meantime, Turkey sent commando forces to the Syria border on Thursday after warnings that it would launch a new cross-border operation if a deal was not reached with Washington about northern Syria.

Ankara has been conducting talks with Eurosam over the purchase of SAMP/T for a decade and it granted Eurosam an 18-month contract for studying the feasibility of the joint production.

Dr. Nilsu Goren, research fellow at the Center for International and Security Studies (CISSM) in Maryland, said the French decision to deploy a SAMP/T in Turkey is not surprising, and it seems to have been formulated as a NATO force generation response to the recent attacks on Turkish cities along the Syrian border.

“Other NATO air defense assets, including an Italian SAMP/T battery, have been deployed in Turkey throughout the conflict,” she told Arab News.

“According to Turkish officials, the S-400 air defense system will be ‘standalone,’ meaning that it would not be interoperable with any NATO assets, including the French SAMP/T,” Goren said.

To deter aerial threats arising from the region, Turkey will need to continue to work on creating a layered, network-based national air and missile defense system that is interoperable with its NATO assets, Goren said.

Serhat Guvenc, professor of international relations from Istanbul’s Kadir Has University, said the political meaning of French decision is far greater than its military aspect as this decision is an unprecedented move and is a huge political change on the part of France.

“Since the 1990s, various NATO countries such as Germany, Holland, Italy, Spain and the US have been deploying and operating aerial defense missiles to Turkey’s southern border, but this is the first time that France has done it,” he told Arab News, saying that this decision also contradicts the widespread belief that Turkey and France compete with each other on the Eastern Mediterranean.

 

 For Guvenc, this decision can be taken as a symbol of France’s commitment to Turkey’s security and its show of solidarity with Turkey.

“France, which may not be considered as a traditional ally for Turkey in NATO, is willing to show that Turkey is not alone and therefore this move is meant to address the country’s concrete security problems and its fear of abandonment in the Alliance, which was presented as Ankara’s pretext for purchasing S-400 from Moscow,” Guvenc said.

Once S-400 missile system will be activated — not expected to be before April 2020 — French batteries will not be compatible with them.

Experts note that these batteries are mostly deployed for a duration of 6 months to one year, and this term is extended each time. 

Therefore, in the event of S-400 activation, the term of Eurosam’s batteries may not be extended for the second time because of the lack of interoperability.

Eurosam’s SAMP/T is a new generation mobile, anti-aircraft defense weapon for protecting sensitive areas against lone missiles. 

With a range exceeding 100 km, it aims to meet medium and long-range air defense requirements against conflicts unfolding along its borders with Syria and Iraq.

