US Supreme Court says Trump can spend military funds on wall

A local takes a picture at workers building a border fence in a private property located in the limits of the US States of Texas and New Mexico taken from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico. (AFP/Henrika Martinez)
AFP
  • Trump declared a national emergency earlier this year in a bid to bypass Congress and obtain funding for his signature project
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top congressional Democrats, denounced the ruling
AFP
WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of President Donald Trump, allowing him to proceed with plans to divert billions of dollars in Pentagon funds toward construction of his border wall with Mexico.
“Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall,” Trump tweeted in reaction to the ruling, which boosts his ability to fulfill a major campaign promise to construct the massive barrier. “Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law!“
Trump declared a national emergency earlier this year in a bid to bypass Congress and obtain funding for his signature project, after the standoff led to the longest government shutdown in US history.
But about 20 US states along with rights and environmental groups and border communities are backing lawsuits that claim the emergency declaration violates the constitution.
A federal judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals had issued a temporary injunction against using Defense Department funds for wall construction.
On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the lower court decision with a 5-4 ruling, writing that the government had “made a sufficient showing at this stage” that the groups did not have the standing to challenge the allocation of funds, freeing up the money for the president’s use while litigation proceeds.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top congressional Democrats, denounced the ruling.
Pelosi insinuated that the president had exercised executive overreach in bypassing Congress to get the funding, writing on Twitter that “our Founders designed a democracy governed by the people — not a monarchy.”
Schumer, meanwhile, called the matter “deeply regrettable” and “nonsensical,” adding that it “flies in the face of the will of Congress and the Congress’s exclusive power of the purse.”
Trump had originally requested $5.7 billion for his border wall, but after a tug-of-war that included a record 35-day federal government shutdown, he reluctantly signed a spending bill that included appropriations of just $1.4 billion for border barriers, and not specifically a wall.
Then, citing an “invasion” of drugs and criminals, he declared a national emergency at the border, allowing him to repurpose billions of dollars in other government funding.
The $2.5 billion in Defense Department funds at play in the Supreme Court ruling were part of that repurposed money.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) immediately vowed to seek an expedited decision from the Ninth Circuit “to halt the irreversible and imminent damage from Trump’s border wall.”
“Border communities, the environment, and our Constitution’s separation of powers will be permanently harmed should Trump get away with pillaging military funds for a xenophobic border wall Congress denied,” said Dror Ladin, attorney with the ACLU’s national security project.
Trump made the construction of a wall to stem illegal immigration from Latin America central to his successful 2016 campaign for the presidency.
The number of border-crossers detained by the US Border Patrol surged to a 13-year high of more than 144,000 in May before easing to 104,000 in June — still up 142 percent from a year earlier.
The Supreme Court victory was the second piece of good news for Trump, who earlier in the afternoon announced that a “landmark” asylum agreement had been reached with Guatemala, which Trump claimed would classify the Central American nation as a “safe third country,” meaning that US-bound migrants who enter the country would be required to seek asylum there instead.
However the US Department of Homeland Security said the term did not appear in the agreed text.

Topics: United States supreme court Donald Trump Military

Trouble feared as Hong Kong activists return to scene of triad attack

Reuters
  • Police, widely criticized for failing to better protect the public from the triad raid in Yuen Long, have refused to allow the latest march on safety grounds
  • Local district councilors and rural hamlet chiefs earlier urged police to object to the march
Reuters
HONG KONG: Police and activists are bracing for further violence later on Saturday as protesters plan to converge on a rural Hong Kong town where suspected triad gangsters attacked protesters and commuters at a train station last weekend.
Police, widely criticized for failing to better protect the public from the triad raid in Yuen Long, have refused to allow the latest march on safety grounds.
Activists are insisting they will push ahead, with some planning to skirt the police ban by openly organizing shopping and dining expeditions to the town, government-funded broadcaster RTHK reported.
Residents described a mounting police presence on Saturday morning, with force chiefs insisting they will still seek to keep order despite the ban. Extra fortifications have been placed around the local police station.
Activists told Reuters they fear the protest could turn violent, given feelings of palpable anger among protesters over last Sunday’s events and a determination among some to challenge villagers they believe are close to long-standing triad groups in the area.
“The situation is escalating, and tomorrow could be the start of a more violent period,” one told Reuters.
Local district councilors and rural hamlet chiefs earlier urged police to object to the march, citing grave concerns over public safety and fears symbolic village sites could be attacked.
Last Sunday, 100 white shirted men stormed the Yuen Long station in an attack that came hours after protesters marched through central Hong Kong and defaced China’s Liaison Office — the leading symbol of Beijing’s authority over the former British colony.
They attacked black-clad protesters returning from Hong Kong island, passers-by, journalists and lawmakers with pipes and clubs, leaving 45 people injured.
Reuters reported on Friday that a Liaison Office official had days earlier urged local village chiefs to drive away any activists from the town.
The Yuen Long attack and the encirclement of the Liaison Office marked new fronts in a protest movement that has intensified over the last two months and sparked the most direct challenge to the authority of China’s President Xi Jinping.
The movement further mushroomed on Friday as thousands of activists thronged the arrivals halls of Hong Kong international airport.
Initially demanding the scrapping of a bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland courts for trial, marchers are also seeking independent inquiries into police use of force, the resignation of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and full democratic reform — anathema to Beijing’s Communist Party leadership.
The protracted crisis is exposing fissures across Lam’s administration, with police chiefs and rank-and-file officers enraged at an apology over last weekend’s attacks by her Chief Secretary on Friday, apparently without consultation.
Matthew Cheung said the government would not shirk its responsibility “and the police’s handling fell short of residents’ expectations.”
Britain handed Hong Kong over to Chinese rule in 1997 amid guarantees that its core freedoms and autonomy, including the right to protest and an independent judiciary, would be protected under a “one country, two systems” formula. Many fear those rights are under threat as Beijing’s reach extends into the city.

Topics: Hong Kong hong kong protests China

