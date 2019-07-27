You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban vows future Afghanistan won’t be terrorists’ hotbed
﻿

Taliban vows future Afghanistan won’t be terrorists’ hotbed

The Taliban control roughly half the country, although not the cities. (File/AFP)
Updated 34 sec ago
AP
0

Taliban vows future Afghanistan won’t be terrorists’ hotbed

  • A US envoy says he’s satisfied with the Taliban’s commitment to prevent international terrorist organizations from using Afghanistan as a base to plot global attacks
  • The US began bombing Afghanistan after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, to root out Al-Qaeda fighters harbored by the Taliban
Updated 34 sec ago
AP
0

WASHINGTON: America’s longest war has come full circle.
The United States began bombing Afghanistan after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, to root out Al-Qaeda fighters harbored by the Taliban. Now, more than 18 years later, preventing Afghanistan from being a launching pad for more attacks on America is at the heart of ongoing US talks with the Taliban.
President Donald Trump’s envoy at the negotiating table says he’s satisfied with the Taliban’s commitment to prevent international terrorist organizations from using Afghanistan as a base to plot global attacks. There’s even talk that a negotiated settlement might result in the Taliban joining the US to fight Daesh militants, rivals whose footprint is growing in mountainous northern Afghanistan.
“The world needs to be sure that Afghanistan will not be a threat to the international community,” said the envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, who was born in Afghanistan and is a former US ambassador to Afghanistan. “We are satisfied with the commitment that we have received (from the Taliban) on counterterrorism.”
Not everyone is convinced.
Some Afghans worry that Trump’s desire to pull American troops from Afghanistan will override doubts about the Taliban’s sincerity. Early in the talks, Hamdullah Mohib, national security adviser to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, said counting on the Taliban to control other militants could be like “having cats guard the milk.”
Rep. Michael Waltz, who did multiple combat tours in Afghanistan as a US special forces officer, said he’s happy to see the Taliban are negotiating but does not see how Afghanistan can keep from becoming a hotbed for terrorists wanting to strike the United States.
“I have my doubts about the Taliban’s sincerity No. 1,” said Waltz, R-Fla. “But even if you buy into that ... how does the Taliban have the capability to enforce what a 300,000-man Afghan army, the United States forces and a coalition of armies around the world are continuing to struggle to do?“
Much is at stake.
The conflict in Afghanistan has cost more than 2,300 American lives and hundreds of billions in taxpayer dollars. The Taliban control roughly half the country, although not the cities. About 14,000 US troops plus other NATO-led forces are still there. Senior intelligence officials have warned that a withdrawal could return Afghanistan to a time when the Taliban ruled a country that was an Al-Qaeda stronghold.
Despite nearly two decades of war, militant groups remain.
A UN Security Council report in April 2018 said Al-Qaeda was “closely allied with and embedded within the Taliban.” The report said the Taliban, which have no history of conducting attacks outside Afghanistan, provide operating space for about 20 terrorist groups with thousands of fighters.
Bill Roggio, editor of the Long War Journal at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a conservative think tank in Washington, cites a video Al-Qaeda released in May that highlights its alliance with the Taliban and shows an image of militants fighting together under both Al-Qaeda and Taliban flags.
“The Taliban has not renounced Al-Qaeda nor is it likely to do so,” Roggio said. “The two remain close allies. The Taliban refused to hand over Osama bin Laden after 9/11 and was willing to sacrifice its control of the country. The Taliban has the upper hand now. There are no incentives to denounce its closest ally.”
A US intelligence official based in Kabul, the Afghan capital, told The Associated Press that the Daesh group is an even bigger threat. The official, who discussed terrorist threats only on condition of anonymity, said recent IS attacks in Kabul are “practice runs” for more substantial ones in the future. The official said “one of the hopes of a negotiated settlement is that it will bring the Taliban into the government and into the fight against IS.”
The Daesh group has expanded into eastern Kunar Province, where the US was forced to withdraw after several punishing attacks from the Taliban. That’s one reason the US wants to co-opt the Taliban: They clearly know the terrain and can take the fight to Islamic State forces.
Such an alignment is hardly unheard of. During the 1980s, the US backed Islamic insurgents in Afghanistan as they battled to end the occupation of the former Soviet Union.
Khalilzad hasn’t specifically said why he’s satisfied with the Taliban’s guarantee that it will prevent attacks from being plotted on Afghan soil. He says only that the “US military withdrawal will be linked to the commitments the Taliban are making.”
Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, Qatar, said such guarantees will be written into law once US and NATO troops leave the country.
“After withdrawal of foreign troops from the country and formation of a new Islamic government, legislation will be made that no one can use the soil of Afghanistan against US and its allies,” Shaheen said.
John Dempsey, senior adviser in the State Department’s Bureau for South and Central Asia, said Khalilzad not only has been given assurances from the Taliban but also is discussing ways the US will be able to verify them.
“He’s not going into the discussions naively and taking them at their word,” Dempsey said. “He’s in discussions on putting in place verification and enforcement and implementation guarantees. We’re not there yet.”
CIA Director Gina Haspel was asked about verification at a Senate hearing this year.
“If there were an eventual peace agreement, a very robust monitoring regime would be critical and we would still need to retain the capability to act in our national interest if we needed to,” Haspel said.
But Taliban spokesman Zabihullah told the AP that “neither the presence of American military nor intelligence is acceptable to us.”
Dempsey said that by Sept. 1, the US wants to resolve the issue about terrorist groups using Afghanistan to plot attacks and wants to draft a timeline for withdrawing troops. That agreement would allow more progress to be made in ongoing talks between the Taliban and Afghans. Women are especially fearful about the future because they were harshly repressed when the Taliban ruled the country from 1996 to 2001.
With deep ethnic fissures in the country and the Taliban’s refusal — so far — to negotiate with the current Afghan government, which it sees as a puppet of the West, these Afghan-to-Afghan talks are expected to be even harder than the US direct talks with the Taliban.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan US

Related

Special 0
World
Taliban ‘will visit Pakistan if formally invited’
Special 0
Pakistan
Taliban says its fighters will join Afghan security forces after US troops leave

10 years into extremist rebellion, no reprieve for Nigeria’s displaced

Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
AFP
0

10 years into extremist rebellion, no reprieve for Nigeria’s displaced

  • In late July 2009, tensions between the hard-line Islamist sect and authorities in northeast Nigeria boiled over
  • The mosque and the homes that once stood there are now just a pile of debris — an unmarked monument to the suffering of the past 10 years
Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
AFP
0

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: Maiduguri resident Ahmed Muhammed wanders through the rubble left behind as he recalls the outbreak of fighting in his city a decade ago that launched the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria.
“We heard shooting — badadadadadada — here, there, everywhere around us,” the 44-year-old railway worker told AFP.
“We thought the end of the universe had come.”
In late July 2009, tensions between the hard-line Islamist sect and authorities in northeast Nigeria boiled over as the group launched a wave of attacks and security forces fought back ruthlessly.
The epicenter of the violence was the compound of the group’s founder Muhammad Yusuf.
After several days of fighting, Yusuf and hundreds of Boko Haram members were dead and a conflict had been unleashed that would devastate the region.
The mosque and the homes that once stood there are now just a pile of debris — an unmarked monument to the suffering of the past 10 years.
In the decade since the uprising began, some two million people have been uprooted from their homes and 27,000 killed as the bloodshed has spilt into neighboring countries.
Boko Haram has turned vast swathes of territory into a no man’s land and forced its way into international headlines by abducting hundreds of schoolgirls.
While the Nigerian army has pushed the fighters from major towns, the jihadists have splintered into factions and spawned an offshoot aligned to the Daesh group that has unleashed its own campaign of violence.
Waves of the conflict crashed over Hadiza Bukar’s village near Baga close to the shores of Lake Chad in 2015 when Boko Haram fighters stormed through the area.
Bukar fled with her newborn twin sons, leaving behind her husband and two other children.
She has not heard from them since.
What remains of the family is now among the roughly quarter-of-a-million people displaced and struggling to survive in and around Maiduguri, capital of Borno State.
Studded across the city are government-approved camps and informal settlements of corrugated iron, sticks and shreds of tarpaulin.
The only place Bukar found to live is at the ground zero of the insurgency that tore her life apart. Her makeshift home stands on the edge of the ruins of Yusuf’s former compound.
When the downpours come in the rainy season the place turns into a quagmire.
“Many people told us stories about what happened here. They warned us there was a history,” she said, of the bloodshed in 2009. “But we had no option. We have nowhere to go. We decided to stay.”
Across town in another district Idrissa Isah, 45, scrapes by as best he can.
Isah used to send cows to Nigeria’s economic hub Lagos, but now all he has is a small patch of earth near his shack that a local landowner lets him till.
The little he grows helps supplement sporadic handouts from international aid groups and feed his family. He says he has had no government support.
Isah is desperate to return to his village of Makulbe about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Maiduguri, but the risk is too high.
“If I could go back I would — I would have a big, big farm,” he said.
“There is no way I can.”
Finding a way home for the displaced is seen as key to solving the humanitarian crisis in northeast Nigeria.
After forcing the extremists back to remote hideouts, the government insists the security situation is stabilising.
But attacks persist outside heavily fortified towns.
Over just a few days in July, five soldiers were killed and six aid workers kidnapped.
On Thursday, a Boko Haram raid killed at least two people in a displaced camp near Maiduguri.
So far this year, 130,000 people have been displaced in northeast Nigeria, the International Organization for Migration says.
Ibrahim Bukar, 48, is comparatively lucky.
The local government accountant still receives his official salary of about $80 (75 euros) a month even though he has not worked in his hometown Bama, 65 km from Maiduguri, since it was devastated by fighting more than four years ago.
But the wage does not cover rent and he squats with his wife and four children in the one-room servants’ quarters of an acquaintance’s house.
Last October, after more than four years away, he decided to go home.
“There was nothing,” he said.
“No food, no potable water, no health services, no teachers — don’t even talk of electricity.”
Beyond the town, he said, you cannot travel safely for more than a kilometer. After three months, Bukar gave up and headed back to Maiduguri.
The displaced camps are still filling up.
A sprawling site around the city’s main stadium opened in March and has already reached its capacity with over 12,000 people.
Fatima Mohammed, 38, moved into a tarpaulin shelter three weeks ago with her husband and two children.
She arrived from an overcrowded camp not far away, having been displaced several times since being forced from her village five years ago.
She has no idea if, or when, she will see home again.
“All depends on god — if there is peace I will go back immediately,” she said.
“But if there is no peace then there is no way I can return.”

Topics: Nigeria Boko Haram

Related

0
World
Nigeria death toll rises in Boko Haram triple suicide bombing
0
World
Anti-Boko Haram militia frees 900 children in Nigeria

Latest updates

Taliban vows future Afghanistan won’t be terrorists’ hotbed
0
10 years into extremist rebellion, no reprieve for Nigeria’s displaced
0
US Supreme Court says Trump can spend military funds on wall
0
Trouble feared as Hong Kong activists return to scene of triad attack
0
WHO hails progress in fight against tobacco but wants more
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.