You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain executes three men convicted on terrorism charges
﻿

Bahrain executes three men convicted on terrorism charges

Bahrain executed early on Saturday three people convicted in two separate cases, one a case of “terrorism” and killing a police officer. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 27 July 2019
Arab News
0

Bahrain executes three men convicted on terrorism charges

  • The first case concerned "terrorism" and killing a police officer, and the second related to the killing of a mosque imam
  • The Attorney General requested the execution of these sentences as required by law
Updated 27 July 2019
Arab News
0

MANAMA: The Attorney-General of the Criminal Crimes Commission in Bahrain, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Al-Hammadi announced that three convicts were sentenced to death on Saturday in two separate cases according to Bahraini state-news agency, BNA.

The first case concerned "terrorism" and killing a police officer, and the second related to the killing of a mosque imam.

The Attorney General requested the execution of these sentences as required by law.

Topics: Bahrain Manama

Related

0
Middle-East
Bahrain calls Qatar biggest threat to GCC after ‘lies-filled’ Jazeera documentary
0
Middle-East
Bahrain records hottest June in more than 100 years

Air strikes kill 10 civilians in northwest Syria

Updated 13 min 46 sec ago
AFP
0

Air strikes kill 10 civilians in northwest Syria

  • On Saturday, two children were among the nine civilians killed in air raids on the Idlib town of Ariha
  • The attack wounded 28 others, said the Britain-based monitor
Updated 13 min 46 sec ago
AFP
0

BEIRUT: Regime airstrikes on Saturday killed 10 civilians in northwest Syria, where ramped up attacks by Damascus and its ally Russia have claimed the lives of hundreds since late April.
Idlib and parts of the neighboring provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia are under the control of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a militant group led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
The region is supposed to be protected from a massive government offensive by a September buffer zone deal, but it has come under increasing bombardment by the regime and its Russian ally over the past three months.
On Saturday, two children were among the nine civilians killed in air raids on the Idlib town of Ariha, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The attack wounded 28 others, said the Britain-based monitor.
Two residential buildings in Ariha were hit by raids, in the second such attack on the town this week, said Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman.
Regime airstrikes killed 10 civilians there on Wednesday, according to the Observatory.
Bombardment by government forces on other parts of the Idlib region killed another civilian on Saturday and wounded 15 others, the monitor said.
Airstrikes by the Syrian regime and its ally Russia on the Idlib region have claimed more than 740 lives since late April, according to the Observatory.
The UN says more than 400,000 people have been displaced.
The United Nations’ humanitarian coordination office OCHA has documented 39 attacks against health facilities or medical workers in the area in three months.
At least 50 schools have been damaged by airstrikes and shelling over the same period, it said.
“These are civilian objects, and it seems highly unlikely, given the persistent pattern of such attacks, that they are all being hit by accident,” UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Friday.
The war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.

Topics: Syria air strike

Related

0
Middle-East
Syrian refugees in Turkey ‘detained’ and ‘forced’ to return to conflict zones

Latest updates

Air strikes kill 10 civilians in northwest Syria
0
Much of southern Yemen flooded by heavy rainfall; 6 dead
0
Syrian refugees in Turkey ‘detained’ and ‘forced’ to return to conflict zones
0
Tunisia bids farewell to president Essebsi at state funeral
0
Trump seeks to avoid slapping Turkey with sanctions over missile deal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.