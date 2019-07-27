You are here

  • Home
  • A whole new world for theater-goers as ‘Aladdin’ debuts in Singapore
﻿

A whole new world for theater-goers as ‘Aladdin’ debuts in Singapore

The production currently playing in Singapore opened in Sydney in 2016 and travelled around Australia and New Zealand before making its way to the island nation. (Supplied)
Updated 21 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan
0

A whole new world for theater-goers as ‘Aladdin’ debuts in Singapore

  • Playing at the Sands Theatre in Marina Bay until Sept. 1, the stop marks the first and only Asia stop on the musical’s tour
  • Based on Disney’s 1992 film, “Aladdin” made its world premiere on Broadway in 2014 and quickly established itself as a crowd favorite
Updated 21 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan
0

The theater production of “Aladdin” has landed in Singapore and has already enchanted theater goers with its larger-than-life songs and nods to the local culture.

Playing at the Sands Theatre in Marina Bay until Sept. 1, the stop marks the first and only Asia stop on the musical’s tour.

Based on Disney’s 1992 film, “Aladdin” made its world premiere on Broadway in 2014 and quickly established itself as a crowd favorite. The production currently playing in Singapore opened in Sydney in 2016 and travelled around Australia and New Zealand before making its way to the island nation.

“We’ve got such a diverse character cast here, there is someone from every nationality and different walks of life,” Gareth Jacobs, who plays the genie, said, referring to the importance of representation on-screen and on-stage.

The show also stars actors Graeme Isaako as Aladdin and Shubshri Kandiah as Princess Jasmine.

“My family background is South African, Graeme Isaako is Maori-Samoan and Shubshri Kandiah is Malaysia-Tamil,” Jacobs added to Arab News.

The show is also peppered with Easter eggs about Singapore, from mentions of the nation’s Chilly Crab, a sweet savory national dish, to the Merlion figurine, which is the official mascot of Singapore, depicted as a mythical creature with a lion’s head and the body of a fish.

Arab News was on-hand as the cast’s engaging performance won cheers and applause from the audience during one show. However, the star of the evening was the scene-stealing genie, with his larger-than-life personality that is said to be based on the jazz greats Cab Calloway and Fats Waller.

The most jaw-dropping scene had to be the Oscar-winning hit “A Whole New World” number, sang by Aladdin and Princess Jasmine on a flying carpet that was made to look as though it was magically suspended on stage.

“We all loved the film growing up… we just have so much fun up here (on stage) every night,” Kandiah, who plays the blue-clad princess, told Arab News.

The entire production is a feat of ingenuity, with 20 tons of hanging scenery, more than 150 moving lights and over 100 special effects bringing the fictional city of Agrabah to life. Foot-tapping tunes and elaborate, lavish costumes and an overwhelmingly golden Cave of Wonders all do their bit to bring this much-loved tale to life on stage.

Topics: Aladdin Singapore

Related

0
Lifestyle
Mena Massoud’s Arabic message goes viral as ‘Aladdin’ takes a magic carpet ride at the box office
0
Lifestyle
Recapturing the magic: ‘Aladdin’ is back — an interview with Mena Massoud, Will Smith and Naomi Scott

Indian villagers beat tigress to death after attacks

In this photo taken on October 20, 2010, a tiger is seen during a jungle safari at the Ranthambore National Park in Ranthambore around 200kms from Jaipur. (AFP)
Updated 27 July 2019
AFP
0

Indian villagers beat tigress to death after attacks

  • The world tiger population has been reduced from about 100,000 at the start of the 20th century to barely 4,000, according to the World Wildlife Fund
Updated 27 July 2019
AFP
0

NEW DELHI: Indian police made four arrests on Friday after a mob of villagers brutally beat to death a tigress that had attacked local people.
As a mobile phone video of the bloody incident went viral on social media, officials said one of nine people injured by the tigress earlier had died in hospital.
It is the latest in a growing number of man-versus-beast showdowns in India, which experts blame on shrinking habitat and food shortages for wildlife.
The tigress attacked people after straying out of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve park in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, district magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava told AFP.
Dozens of armed people surrounded the animal after it entered their village, chased it and bludgeoned it to death with wooden batons and spears, he said.
Thirty-three people were wanted over the killing of the tigress and four had been arrested so far, the magistrate added, saying the villagers were scared and angry after the attacks on humans.
The phone video showed people battering the animal as it lay nearly motionless on the ground.
Its corpse was cremated so the animal’s organs did not get into the hands of smugglers, officials said.
Around 30 people were killed by tigers in India in 2018, and more than 60 tigers have died or been killed so far this year across the country.
In one case last month a tigress and her two cubs died after villagers poisoned the carcass of a cow the animals had hunted a day earlier.
Tigers were close to extinction in India a few years ago due to poaching.
But the country is now home to more than half the world’s tiger population with more than 2,220 found in special reserves in a 2014 census.
The world tiger population has been reduced from about 100,000 at the start of the 20th century to barely 4,000, according to the World Wildlife Fund.
 

Topics: Indian tiger

Related

0
Offbeat
Tigers kill Italian tamer as parliament mulls ban on circus animals
0
Offbeat
Tiger attacks Kansas zoo keeper after ‘error’ brought two together

Latest updates

2 dead, 8 swimming athletes hurt in SKorea balcony collapse
0
A whole new world for theater-goers as ‘Aladdin’ debuts in Singapore
0
Young asylum seekers in US easy prey for gangs
0
Huda Kattan shines bright on Instagram Rich List 2019
0
Afghan official: Taliban suicide blast hits police, kills 3
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.