Helicopters rescue passengers on stranded Indian train

The Mahalaxmi Express left Mumbai late Friday for Kolhapur but got only 60 kilometers (37 miles) before it became stranded as torrential rain flooded the tracks. (File/AFP)
  • The Mahalaxmi Express left Mumbai late Friday for Kolhapur but got only 60 kilometers (37 miles) before it became stranded as torrential rain flooded the tracks
  • More than 250 people have died in flooding across India in the past two weeks, with Assam and Bihar states the worst hit
NEW DELHI: Indian navy helicopters and emergency service boats came to the rescue of about 700 people stuck on a train caught in floods near Mumbai on Saturday.
The Mahalaxmi Express left Mumbai late Friday for Kolhapur but got only 60 kilometers (37 miles) before it became stranded as torrential rain flooded the tracks.
Authorities called in the Indian navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to use helicopters and boats. An NDRF spokesman said 500 people had been rescued in about two hours.
The disaster response service also set up a camp near the stranded train.
An Indian Railways spokesperson told the Press Trest of India news agency that a “special relief train” would be laid on to take the passengers to their destinations.
Heavy monsoon rains battered Mumbai forcing the cancelation of 11 flights from the financial capital’s international airport on Saturday while nine incoming flights were diverted to other airports.
More than 250 people have died in flooding across India in the past two weeks, with Assam and Bihar states the worst hit.

ROME: A young American tourist confessed overnight to the murder of an Italian policeman probing a theft at a tony neighborhood near the Vatican, Italian media said Saturday.
Hard-line Interior Minister Matteo Salvini called for “hard labor for life ... for these bastards” amid first reports the suspects were North African.
“The suspects were filmed by surveillance cameras, they will not evade us,” he added Friday.
On the night of Thursday to Friday, Mario Rega Cerciello, a 35-year-old policeman who had just returned from his honeymoon, was stabbed to death while investigating the theft of a rucksack.
One of the two suspects had confessed to the stabbing, local media said, quoting police.
The duo were American, both aged 19, and had stolen the rucksack from a drug dealer who had sold them aspirin which he passed off as cocaine.
The dealer had called the police to report the theft and Cerciello was knifed when he went to investigate.
The two Americans have been placed in custody for aggravated homicide and attempted extortion but are yet to be formally charged.
The murder sparked an outpouring of grief in Italy. The suspects were initially described by local media as North Africans, which prompted a slew of hate messages on social media.

