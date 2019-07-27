You are here

Egyptian pop legend Amr Diab thanks fans for 'perfect night' in Mykonos

The Egyptian star had performed at Namos several times before, including last year.
The Egyptian star had performed at Nammos several times before, including last year. (Amr Diab/Twitter)
Arab News
DUBAI: Egyptian pop sensation Amr Diab wowed audiences during a live performance on the Greek party island of Mykonos on Thursday.

Diab sang alongside Greek singer Antonis Remos at the famous Nammos Mykonos restaurant.

Diab shared a tweet on Friday thanking his fans for what he described as a “perfect night”. The Egyptian star had performed at Nammos several times before, including last year.
Alongside his tweet, Diab shared several images of the night with his fans.

Topics: Amr Diab Mykonos

